Here are the best FCC complaints on Adam Levine's nudity at the Super Bowl

Maroon 5's Super Bowl performance received less than stellar reviews - and it received even more attention for singer Adam Levine's shirtless performance. But his half-naked body was apparently not just received well, it made some people downright uncomfortable.

According to SB Nation and Deadspin, The FCC released a 94-page report of complaints filed from viewers during the Super Bowl - and 55 of the complaints were about Adam Levine’s nipples.

While some people were offended by his “indecent exposure," many people were even more offended that Levine was able to get away with showing his nipples while Janet Jackson is still banned from performing at the Super Bowl. Her performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004 ended with a wardrobe malfunction that cost CBS $550,000.

Timberlake took to the stage again in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Since his performance there has been an online campaign to give Jackson a second chance. Twitter even made the day of Super Bowl LIII "#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay."

In light of this, many people took their concerns to the FCC. Many were offended by the double standard, though a lot of people cited the fact that Levine willingly exposed “both nipples” as reason for concern. Others were just offended they had to see his nipples, period.

Here's a look at some of the best FCC complaints.

• “Hi I am writing because I am upset about the half naked stripped on stage of the halftime show. That was unnecessary and out of line.”



• “While watching network broadcast TV with my young children, I was forced to turn off the television for fear that Adam Levin would end his performances without any clothes on.”

• “Why must America be subjected to the disgusting display of nipples exhibited during the super bowl. It was disgusting and offensive to see nipples flaunted so brazenly!”

• “Double standard! Maroon five took off his shirt, showed BOTH NIPPLES. who will think of the children?”

• “I hate to see some tattooed guys nipples on TV with my family. It was not right. How come when a black woman does it isn’t for the family, but it’s okay if some tattooed white guy does it it’s okay? Janet Jackson should be issued a formal apology and Adam Levin should issue a formal apology for showing his nipples and horrible tattoo choices on live television.”



• “I witness the exposure of nipples during the halftime show of the super bowl. My children were watching. If I wanted them exposed to the trash I would let them go hog wild on Pornhub. Adam Levin and the NFL need to be punished for such indecency.”

• “I was horrified to see Adam Levine take off his shirt and expose his nipples. It is absolutely not the place for nipples on national tv while children are watching. It is morally reprehensible and I am appalled.”

• “Adam Levine showed both his nipples by taking his shirt completely off. NFL/CBS/Maroon 5 should be met with twice the consequences as those that faced consequences of the 2004 'wardrobe malfunction.'"

• “Adam Levine removed his shirt and exposed his nipples during the halftime show. If Janet Jackson got banned for a wardrobe malfunction that exposed one nipple, should be for purposefully exposing both of his.”

• “It is completely unacceptable for you to allow Adam to show his nipples at the halftime show for the Super Bowl and to fine Janet Jackson! Either fine Adam twice as much or apologize to Janet and reimburse her!!!”

• “Adam Levine, lead singer for the Maroon 5, took his shirt off, exposing his breasts and nipples. I believe that, when this happened to a woman in 2004, Janet Jackson, a complaint was lodged and CBS was fined $550,000. I would expect the same enforcement here.”

