September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show

'We very actively want to play the Super Bowl,' Adam Levine told Howard Stern in 2015

By Virginia Streva
Musician Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs on Day One of BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 on May 26, 2017 in Napa, California.

A sourced confirmed to Billboard that Maroon 5 will perform at Super Bowl LIII. Yet the NFL nor the band have commented or confirmed the claim.

Super Bowl LII saw a Justin Timberlake performance, one that came with a tribute to Prince and his song “I Would Die 4 U," in Prince's home state of Minnesota. Prince played the Super Bowl in 2007. Other previous performances include Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Katy Perry.

Levine admitted on Howard Stern in 2015 that he always wanted to performed at the Super Bowl. 

“We very actively want to play the Super Bowl," he said to Stern.

Maroon 5 has been noted as one of the most popular bands of the 21st century. While their albums have not always received positive reception from critics, the band has sold more than 57 million digital singles and 12.5 million records. 

The band is currently touring for their album "Red Pill Blues," released in November 2017. It includes singles “What Lovers Do” and “Wait.” “Girls Like You," the band’s newest single, features Cardi B. The song was released May 30 and peaked at the No. 2 position on the Billboard Top 100. Cardi B, while not confirmed, is rumored to be a potential guest performer for the Super Bowl. Travis Scott is also reportedly on the short list.

Super Bowl LIII will be held on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta, Ga. 

