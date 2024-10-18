More Culture:

October 18, 2024

New 6ABC sports anchor Jason Dumas is returning to his hometown after 17 years and several career stops

The Haverford native's journey has taken him to North Dakota, Louisiana and California. At Action News, he will fill the vacancy caused by Jamie Apody's departure.

Sports reporter Jason Dumas, who grew up in Haverford, is returning to Philadelphia as the new sports anchor for 6ABC. Dumas has been reporting in the San Francisco Bay Area for KRON4 since 2018.

The Action News team soon will have a new face in Jason Dumas, a sports anchor who grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Dumas said on X, formerly Twitter, that he will join 6ABC in November as a sports anchor and reporter. The station has not yet formally announced the hiring. Dumas has been with KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2018.

Dumas expressed excitement to work in his hometown, saying he "always had a goal of making it back." He wrote that the industry "jaded" him and he lost hope of returning to work in Philly.

Dumas said the "stars started to align" while planning his long-term future in the Bay Area.

"Just three days after my wedding in South Philadelphia — I found myself in the 6abc lobby, anxiously awaiting the job interview of a lifetime," Dumas wrote.

Dumas ended his announcement by saying he is proud to serve the community that raised him. He also shared a video of himself breaking the news to his family.

Dumas is joining Action News about one year after longtime sports reporter Jamie Apody left the station in October 2023, though she did not confirm her departure until April. The reason has not been publicly disclosed, but Apody, who has made guest appearances on FOX29's "The Phantastic Sports Show," said "don't believe the rumors" during an appearance in May.

A native of Haverford, Dumas told the Philadelphia Business Journal that he spent much time as a child with his grandparents in West Philly. He graduated from Malvern Preparatory School in 2007 and from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2011.

He previously worked as production assistant job for ESPN and as a sports reporter in Bismark, North Dakota; Baton Rogue, Louisiana; and Hagerstown, Maryland.

Dumas has an affinity for the 76ers, especially after watching the Allen Iverson-led team make it to the NBA Finals in 2001.

