More Health:

July 18, 2019

Dozens of hummus varieties involved in nationwide recall over listeria concerns

75 styles of hummus may have been contaminated with the bacteria

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recall
hummus recall listeria Reut C/Flickr

Hummus

A number of hummus products distributed nationwide by Houstin’s Pita Pal Foods have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

Seventy-five styles of hummus produced between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019 have been recalled after listeria monocytogenes were identified in the manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection. Listeria was not, however, detected in the finished hummus product.

According to the FDA’s announcement issued Tuesday, the affected products have been distributed nationwide and in the United Arab Emirates.

RELATED READ: What is listeria and do I need to be worried about it?

The recall spans many styles and brands of hummus, including: Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Hummus Hummus, Lantana, Lidl, Pita Pal, Reasor’s, Roundy’s, Schnucks and 7-Select.

View the affected products details, including style, size, UPC code and use by dates here

Consuming food that has been contaminated with listeria can result in a serious infection often causing fever and diarrhea, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is most likely to affect pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems.

The FDA is urging consumers in possession of the affected hummus products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recall United States Listeria Hummus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Health Stories

What it's like to survive a flesh-eating bacterial infection
flesh eating bacteria survivors

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Lawsuits

Delaware woman suing Majestic Resorts in Dominican Republic for $3 million over alleged assault
0718_Lawrence-Daley lawsuit

Center City

What's beneath our feet in Philadelphia?
Carroll - Subterranean Philly Tour

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019
Burger

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved