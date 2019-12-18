More Health:

December 18, 2019

76ers extend partnership with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute

By PhillyVoice Staff
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute will remain the 76ers' official orthopedics partner.

The Philadelphia 76ers have renewed their partnership with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

Under the multi-year deal, Rothman physicians will continue providing orthopedic expertise and services as the 76ers' exclusive orthopedics partner. The partnership began during the 2014-15 season. 

Rothman also will continue providing educational tips at the 76ers' various summer basketball camps and its Holiday Hoops program. Physicians will teach campers about the importance of exercise and stretching beforehand. The camps take place in multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. 

Rothman also is the the official team physician for the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the Big East Conference and various college athletic teams. 

