Instant observations: Sixers dominated by new-look Knicks

In the second contest of a three-game homestand, the Sixers played host to the new-look New York Knicks in a nationally-televised Friday night matchup — newly-acquired OG Anunoby's third game as a member of the Knicks. The Sixers fell at the hands of the Knicks, 128-92 in what was a thorough beat-down. Here is what jumped out from the loss:

First Quarter

• Nic Batum opened this game defending Jalen Brunson, New York's excellent offensive engine, and did so fabulously. Batum picked up Brunson across every single inch of the floor, causing the Knicks' floor general to be visibly frustrated. Additionally, with Brunson attempting to hide on Batum defensively, the Sixers' veteran wing used his height advantage to find Embiid in the low post early and often.



• The Sixers held Brunson and Julius Randle in check early on in this one. What they failed to account for, though, was an eruption from New York's young backup point guard, Miles McBride, who knocked down four consecutive triples to put the Knicks in front and ignite the healthy amount of New York fans in the crowd.



• Tyrese Maxey got going early in this one, posting eight points and dishing out three assists in the first quarter. The Knicks opted to start the game with Anunoby, and Maxey was able to utilize his speed to get around Anunoby and towards the rim. Later on, McBride did a nice job picking up Maxey full court and preventing him from getting downhill.



Second Quarter

• With Batum off the floor, Brunson was able to get going early in the second quarter. Jaden Springer and Maxey did admirable jobs trying to slow him down, but Brunson is impressive enough that even good defense likely will not get the job done. Springer was part of the rotation once again with De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington sidelined. Even when Batum returned, Brunson was able to carry that momentum over and stay in a groove.



• Embiid was not his dominant self in the second quarter of this one. After returning to the game about five minutes into the period, he missed a bunch of different looks that are usually automatic for him, especially a few mid-range jumpers and a shot near the rim. He still finished the first half with 16 points and four rebounds, but was extremely far from his best self.



• With the Knicks on the verge of blowing things open early in the second quarter, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse went to his full starting lineup a few minutes earlier than usual to try to stop the bleeding... and it did not work.

The Knicks blew the doors off the Sixers in the second quarter, with their first half lead peaking at 20 points. Embiid and Maxey — who combined for 36 points in the first half — did just enough to keep the Sixers alive despite what was likely their worst defensive half of the season. New York finished the half with a 75-55 lead after shooting 13-21 from beyond the arc.

Third Quarter

• Embiid finally started to get in an Embiid-like groove early in the second half, scoring in the paint and drawing fouls on a more consistent basis. But his impact was felt just as much on the defensive end and the glass, where he seemed considerably more attentive. His level of activity was not ideal in the first half of the game, and — perhaps because of the massive deficit he was trying to overcome — that picked up a lot once the second half began.



• Springer's defense is already good for an NBA player despite his age and lack of experience. His offense, though... not as good. Springer remains a liability on that end of the floor due to his lack of ball-handling utility and a consistent jumper. No matter how intriguing his defense and athleticism are, he will need to be a viable offensive player to maximize his potential and be a rotation regular.

• The Knicks went ice cold from beyond the arc in the third quarter of this one. They presented the Sixers with a prime opportunity to storm back into the game. Instead, the Sixers also struggled mightily on offense. They only ever trimmed the lead to a dozen despite the Knicks' horrid shooting, and by the time the period ended, the Knicks' lead was all the way back to 17 points.



Fourth Quarter

• In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Tobias Harris was ruled out for the remainder of the game with left ankle soreness. In a string of forgettable showings from Harris, this one stood out. He managed to score just five points and grab three rebounds on 2-6 shooting from the field, which included multiple misses at the rim. With the trade deadline nearing and Harris struggling, the trade rumors surrounding the veteran wing will only get louder in the weeks to come.

• Speaking of things getting louder: the only noise that trumped the excitement of the Knicks fans in attendance was the sound of boos raining down from Sixers fans. Because in the fourth quarter, the Knicks said good night, with two straight Quentin Grimes threes serving as the dagger. The Sixers had their worst defensive half of the season in the first half, and failed to get in any sort of groove on the offensive end of the floor in there second half. That is a recipe for disaster.

