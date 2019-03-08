8 films to watch for International Women's Day

Friday, March 8, is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the women's rights movement, and what better way to celebrate women's rights than by watching eight films that embrace female empowerment.

Female-led movies are prominent and growing. A 2018 study found that female-led blockbuster films from 2014 to 2017 outperformed male-led films at every budget level. (Which would make sense, women are awesome.) This female-led movie list encapsulates everything from sports to horror.

"A League of Their Own"

One of the best women in sports film of all time, "A League of Their Own" captures the story of a women-led baseball league during World War II. Directed by Penny Marshall, this powerful and gripping story of empowerment and sisterhood is hard not to love.



"Lady Bird"

Directed by Greta Gerwig, this woman-led film, starring Saoirse Ronan, explores female relationships, specifically the ever-complicated teen daughter and mom relationship. Gerwig was nominated for best director at the Academy Awards for this film, making her only the fifth woman to be nominated in Oscars history for best director.



"Little Women"

Greta Gerwig will also be directing the reboot for “Little Women." Due out later this year in December, the reboot will star Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan. But while you wait for the new one to come out, you can watch this sister-centric story in the 1994 version with Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, and Claire Danes.



"Brave"

Winner of the Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for best animated feature, this Pixar film takes you on a not-so-average princess' journey with Merida, a skilled archer who defies tradition and sets out to carve her own path.



"Mean Girls"

Written and directed by Tina Fey, this film follows the high school drama of teen girls, but ultimately asks all women to take a step back from all the gossip and hate to realize we're all on this together.



"Becoming Jane"

The film follows the life of Jane Austen (Anne Hathaway), the beloved writer notable for her works “Pride and Prejudice” and "Sense and Sensibility." Born into a wealthy family, Austen's parents attempt to set her up with a wealthy suitor for marriage, but she rebels, knowing that becoming a wife would end her freedom.

"Wonder Woman"

Directed by Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman" surprised audiences with its poignant message of feminism. Praised by critics for its thoughtful feministic tone, the film doesn't try to sexualize Diana, but instead, we get a strong and empowered woman who isn't afraid of anything.



"Scream"

The film stars Nev Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the 'damsel in distress' - but she's not your regular damsel in distress. She may seem helpless at times, but she's smart, witty, and, not to give too much away, we find in the end that she is truly the ultimate badass. Talk about overcoming your fears to win it all.



