Northern Liberties bar and restaurant, The Abbaye, to close after 21 years

After two decades in business, a Northern Liberties notable will serve its final drafts later this month.

The Abbaye Bar and Restaurant, at 637 N. Third St., announced Friday via Instagram that it's closing after 21 years in business. Owners did not give a reason for the restaurant's closure but said its last day would be Jan. 13. Owners Meghan Wright and Marc Sonstein encouraged patrons to send photos that will be used to create a montage during the bar's "week long final celebration."

"It is with the saddest and Heaviest of hearts that we say farewell to The Abbaye," Wright and Sonstein wrote in the post announcing bar's closure. "This journey of 21+ years has been a most epic tale, filled with hard work, celebrations, births, deaths, birthdays, engagements, marriages, ups & downs but most of all LOVE."

The owners could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Abbaye opened in 2002, serving drafts, bottles, cocktails and a bar menu with seasonal offerings. It was also known for its vegan dishes — particularly its wings, which Wright once said she ate weekly despite not being vegetarian or vegan.

The Abbaye also hosted weekly Quizzo and karaoke nights (Sonstein was the percussionist for the band Black Landlord). Earlier this week, the band hosted a New Year's Eve party open to the public a few nights ago, giving no indication of a closure.

"The staff at The Abbaye, past & present, have been more like family, the best family We could work alongside and share everyday with," the owners wrote. "... Please come through so we can give you hugs and thank you for being a part of this magical life."

The bar is among several recent closures on the Philly food scene. Port Richmond mainstay the Lunar Inn held its last service on New Year's Eve, and Chinatown's Shiao Lan Kung will close on Jan. 14 after 36 years in business.