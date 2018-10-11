More Culture:

October 11, 2018

ABC's 'The Goldbergs' headed to Hersheypark in a new episode

The kids visit every Pennsylvanian child's favorite theme park

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Goldbergs go to Hersheypark ABC/Hersheypark/Twitter

We can smell the cocoa.

ABC’s ode to eastern Pennsylvania “The Goldbergs” is heading towards the middle of the Keystone State in the series’ next episode.

The episode will feature a trip to Hersheypark, extremely large chocolate bars and, according to a press release, some Sooperdooperlooper references.

MORE CULTURE: Oscar contenders, Kevin Hart movie to show at Philadelphia Film Festival | What to expect at the Franklin Institute's new 'Vikings: Beyond the Legend'

It’s also expected to feature footage of the famous Hershey’s Kisses street lights from the town’s main drag, according to PennLive, even though the show is filmed in California.

A brief 14-second teaser featured another example of the types of candy-related jokes we can expect from Adam Goldberg’s newest homage to his home state: 

“I hear the air smells like chocolate!”

“I hear the streets are paved with nougat!”

The Goldberg family has sent plenty of shoutouts to Philadelphia, both big and small, over the years, including highlighting former South Street haunt Zipperhead; featuring current Eagles radio personalities Mike Quick and Merrill Reese; and a pair of Flyers shoutouts in the same season.

The Hersheypark episode will air Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m.

