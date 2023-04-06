Philly man charged for alleged road rage attack on Pepsi delivery driver in Abington

Abington Township police arrested a Philadelphia man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a delivery driver and shot him during a struggle.

Around 8:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a road rage incident in the area of the Whole Foods grocery store at 1575 The Fairway, police said.

At the scene, officers found a Pepsi delivery driver who had been struck in the head with a gun and had a graze wound on his hip from a bullet.

The delivery driver said that a white van had pulled in front of him and stopped abruptly, police said. The driver of the white van, identified as 21-year-old Scott Thomas, allegedly got out of his vehicle and approached the delivery driver in an aggressive manner.

During the exchange that followed, Thomas allegedly pulled a gun on the delivery driver and struck him in the head with it. The two men then struggled and the gun fired, injuring the delivery driver, police said. He was taken to Abington Jefferson Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Abington police stopped the white van around 10 a.m. in the area of Rodman Avenue and Old York Road.

Thomas was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.