Adam McKay joins documentary about organized labor as executive producer

Oscar-winning director and Malvern native Adam McKay will serve as an executive producer for a documentary about labor rights.

Titled "Union," the film follows a group of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island and their efforts to launch a grassroots campaign. It debuted at Sundance Film Festival to much acclaim, winning a special jury prize.

Directors Brett Story and Stephen Maing helmed the movie, and Todd Schulman from McKay's production company HyperObject Industries also joins as an executive producer. Story, Maing and the other producers of "Union" will self-distribute the film, with a theatrical roll-out beginning Oct. 18, Variety reports.

Said Story and Maing in a statement: "We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Adam McKay onto our ‘Union’ team as an executive producer," saying that McKay has made "some of the smartest, funniest, and most devastating cinematic takedowns of corporate culture and unfettered capitalism."

McKay's previous works include politically charged films including "The Big Short," "Vice" and "Don't Look Up," all of which garnered multiple Academy Award nominations. McKay won the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Big Short."

The directors continued: "(McKay's) keen understanding of socio-economic issues and righteous anger towards systemic injustice makes him a perfect fit for our film about a group of ordinary people taking on one of the most powerful companies in the world.”

Said McKay: “Not only is 'Union' a film about the defining fight of our time; the resurgence of organized labor in an era of towering inequality, it’s also an edge-of-your-seat wildly entertaining movie," McKay said in a statement.

Among McKay's upcoming productions is the 1980s-set vampire thriller "Flesh of the Gods," which will star Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart. His next gig in the director's chair is reportedly a new film about climate change, but no other details about the project are known.

Watch the trailer for "Union" below: