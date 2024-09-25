More Culture:

September 25, 2024

Adam McKay joins documentary about organized labor as executive producer

The film is titled 'Union' and follows the grassroots efforts of Amazon workers; it debuted at Sundance Film Festival to high acclaim.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Adam McKay
Adam McKay Union Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Filmmaker Adam McKay, a native of Malvern, Pennsylvania, will be an executive producer for the documentary 'Union,' which follows the organized labor efforts of Amazon fulfillment center workers in Staten Island.

Oscar-winning director and Malvern native Adam McKay will serve as an executive producer for a documentary about labor rights.

Titled "Union," the film follows a group of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island and their efforts to launch a grassroots campaign. It debuted at Sundance Film Festival to much acclaim, winning a special jury prize.

MORE: Questlove's next film project will be a documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire

Directors Brett Story and Stephen Maing helmed the movie, and Todd Schulman from McKay's production company HyperObject Industries also joins as an executive producer. Story, Maing and the other producers of "Union" will self-distribute the film, with a theatrical roll-out beginning Oct. 18, Variety reports.

Said Story and Maing in a statement: "We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Adam McKay onto our ‘Union’ team as an executive producer," saying that McKay has made "some of the smartest, funniest, and most devastating cinematic takedowns of corporate culture and unfettered capitalism." 

McKay's previous works include politically charged films including "The Big Short," "Vice" and "Don't Look Up," all of which garnered multiple Academy Award nominations. McKay won the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Big Short."

The directors continued: "(McKay's) keen understanding of socio-economic issues and righteous anger towards systemic injustice makes him a perfect fit for our film about a group of ordinary people taking on one of the most powerful companies in the world.”

Said McKay: “Not only is 'Union' a film about the defining fight of our time; the resurgence of organized labor in an era of towering inequality, it’s also an edge-of-your-seat wildly entertaining movie," McKay said in a statement.

Among McKay's upcoming productions is the 1980s-set vampire thriller "Flesh of the Gods," which will star Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart. His next gig in the director's chair is reportedly a new film about climate change, but no other details about the project are known.

Watch the trailer for "Union" below:


Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Adam McKay Philadelphia Documentaries Organized Labor Unions

Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bob & Barbara's must tear down streetery in legal battle with city

Bob Barbara's Streetery

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Addiction

More than half of U.S. jails don't provide medication to treat opioid addiction

MOUD

Food & Drink

Little Walter's chosen among New York Times' top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

little walter's new york times

Phillies

Phillies mark place in team history with NL East crown, multi-year playoff run

Brandon Marsh Phillies Division Win

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in October

John Mulaney Atlantic City

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved