Questlove's next film project will be a documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's mission to shine light on trailblazing artists and movements in music history will send him back to the film archives for an upcoming documentary on legendary R&B and soul band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Roots drummer, DJ and music historian recently revealed he'll direct a film that tells "the definitive story of the elements" that examines how the band emerged from Chicago's fertile gospel and jazz scene to become one of the most versatile acts of their generation.

"Having been baptized in the afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I’ve learned about them, I’ve learned about us & more importantly I’ve learned about and rediscovered myself in the process," Questlove wrote on Instagram.

The untitled project will look to follow up on the success of Questlove's 2021 directorial debut, "Summer of Soul," which earned an Academy Award for Best Documentary and Grammy Award for Best Music Film. That documentary unearthed archival footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival in the summer of 1969, revisiting powerful performances from artists including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Sly and the Family Stone.

Earth, Wind & Fire's illustrious career spans more than five decades and comprises an eclectic mix of sounds ranging from Afro-pop and funk to disco and Latin music. The band is one of the world's most successful and prolific acts selling more than 90 million records during a run that has seen them evolve their sound and captivate generations with their elaborate live performances. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Questlove's documentary will explore how co-founders Maurice and Verdine White assembled a tour de force of musical talent that helped innovate and push the boundaries. The project is expected to pull back the curtain on the lives of the musicians who performed on some of Earth, Wind & Fire's biggest hits — from 1978's soulful "September" to the disco backlash track "Let's Groove" in 1981.

The documentary will mark the next chapter celebrating the band's legacy, which was last featured in the 2001 documentary "The Official Story of Earth, Wind & Fire."

Questlove's film will be produced by RadicalMedia, Two One Five Entertainment, Broken Halo Entertainment, and Kinfolk Management + Media. It's expected to be released next year.