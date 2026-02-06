Mount Airy is getting a 21-plus circus prom this Valentine’s Day

Prom is getting a second act in Mount Airy. This time, there are trapezes and a cash bar.

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (PSCA) will host its first Adult Circus Prom on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at its Circus Campus on Greene Street. The 21-and-over event transforms the former church space into a dance floor beneath aerial silks and trapezes, with circus artists performing short acts throughout the night.

A live DJ will spin hits from the 1970s through today, while guests pose for printed keepsake photos and make their own origami corsages and boutonnieres. During one act, a performer suspended above the crowd will pour champagne into raised glasses, and a cash bar by Tired Hands Brewing Company will serve beer and soda throughout the night.

The event is meant to recreate the fun of prom without the parts many people would rather forget. There are no cliques, no curfews and no judgment. It’s designed to be welcoming to anyone who skipped prom, felt out of place at theirs or simply wants another chance to dress up and dance. The school, which emphasizes accessibility in its programming, describes the night as an inclusive event where all are welcome.

While the prom takes place upstairs, a supervised childcare program for kids 5 and older will run in the lower gymnasium. Children can take part in circus games, activities and a movie while parents stay to dance or head out to dinner nearby before returning to the party.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Childcare is $30 per child, with a sibling discount available. Tickets are available through the school’s website.

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 7:30-10 p.m.

PSCA Campus

6452 Greene Street.

Philadelphia, PA 19119

$25 for individuals; $60 for couples

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



