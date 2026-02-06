More Events:

February 06, 2026

Mount Airy is getting a 21-plus circus prom this Valentine’s Day

Aerial performers, a live DJ and a champagne pour will transform the former church space, with a cash bar and on-site childcare available.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Valentine's Day Parties
PSCA Adult Prom Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will host a 21-plus dance party with circus acts overhead, a cash bar and optional childcare.

Prom is getting a second act in Mount Airy. This time, there are trapezes and a cash bar.

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (PSCA) will host its first Adult Circus Prom on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at its Circus Campus on Greene Street. The 21-and-over event transforms the former church space into a dance floor beneath aerial silks and trapezes, with circus artists performing short acts throughout the night.

A live DJ will spin hits from the 1970s through today, while guests pose for printed keepsake photos and make their own origami corsages and boutonnieres. During one act, a performer suspended above the crowd will pour champagne into raised glasses, and a cash bar by Tired Hands Brewing Company will serve beer and soda throughout the night.

The event is meant to recreate the fun of prom without the parts many people would rather forget. There are no cliques, no curfews and no judgment. It’s designed to be welcoming to anyone who skipped prom, felt out of place at theirs or simply wants another chance to dress up and dance. The school, which emphasizes accessibility in its programming, describes the night as an inclusive event where all are welcome.

While the prom takes place upstairs, a supervised childcare program for kids 5 and older will run in the lower gymnasium. Children can take part in circus games, activities and a movie while parents stay to dance or head out to dinner nearby before returning to the party.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Childcare is $30 per child, with a sibling discount available. Tickets are available through the school’s website.

PSCA's Adult Circus Prom

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 7:30-10 p.m.
PSCA Campus
6452 Greene Street.
Philadelphia, PA 19119
$25 for individuals; $60 for couples

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Valentine's Day Parties Mount Airy Prom

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Education

Enrollment of Black students has surged at Temple and La Salle

College diversity affirmative action

Trivia

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

Jeopardy Bar League at Misconduct

Health News

Cooper Health's new mobile unit brings primary care to people with autism and other developmental disabilities

Cooper Mobile Unit

Streaming

What to stream: 'Bridgerton,' 'Roman Holiday' and 'The Favourite'

Streaming guide

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved