September 04, 2023

Adventure Aquarium offers kids ages 2 to 5 free admission for a year with pre-K pass

Young children can receive unlimited access to the aquarium if their parents register and provide proof of age by Oct. 29

Family-Friendly Adventure Aquarium
adventure aquarium pre-k pass Provided Image/Adventure Aquarium

Tiny tots will be able to explore the ocean blue, free of charge to their parents, thanks to the return of a special program at Adventure Aquarium.

The Camden aquarium is bringing back its Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass, which offers free and unlimited admission for kids ages 2-5 for a whole year. Registration for the program is open now through Sunday, Oct. 29.

Parents and guardians must register their child online before visiting Adventure Aquarium to activate the pass by showing a proof of age document at the box office. Acceptable proof of age documents include an original or copy of a birth certificate, passport, adoption papers or Green Card.

Once approved, the child will receive a special Pre-K pass card which will allow instant, year-long admission to the aquarium.

Along with more than 15,000 aquatic animals to visit, there are plenty of kid-friendly experiences at the aquarium like the KIDZONE and Pirates Passage, as well as special events throughout the year.

Parents must accompany children in the aquarium at all times. Annual membership options as well as daily tickets are available online. Children under the age of 2 can enter the aquarium for free.

Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass

Registration open through Sunday, Oct. 29
Free for kids ages 2-5
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ 08103

