July 25, 2022

Adventure Aquarium's latest sharks celebration highlights their teeth

A tooth fairy will Scuba dive into the hammerheads' tank to retrieve teeth buried in the sand every day during the month-long event

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Adventure Aquarium Sharks Adventure Aquarium/Twitter

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, is hosting 'Shark Tooth Summer' from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. The event highlights its huge shark population with shark-themed interactive activities and experiences.

You may have heard of "Shark Week," but what about a whole month dedicated to the fearsome predator?

This is a reality at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, which is hosting "Shark Tooth Summer" from Aug. 4 through Sept. 5. 

MORE: Migratory monarch butterflies are now considered an endangered species

The celebration highlights the aquarium's shark population, the largest in the Northeast. Adventure Aquarium has great hammerhead sharks, sandbar sharks, sand tiger sharks, black tip sharks, nurse sharks, silky sharks, whitespotted bamboo sharks, brownbanded bamboo sharks and epaulette sharks.

During the festival, visitors can watch a Scuba Tooth Fairy sift through the sand in the Ocean Realm exhibit, home to the endangered great hammerhead shark, in search of shark teeth of all shapes and sizes.

Sharks lose about 35,000 teeth during their lifetimes, so there should be plenty for the Scuba Tooth Fairy to find. The fairy will be diving daily at 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. There is no additional cost to watch.

Other free shark-themed experiences include trivia, light shows and chats with shark experts.

For a donation to the Adventure Aquarium ACTS conservation fund, visitors can purchase a Shark Activity Kit, complete with an activity sheet, Adventure Aquarium pencil and shark-shaped pencil gripper. There also will be shark-themed souvenirs available at the Shark Cart in the Shark Den.

Guests who want a more immersive experience can book a Shark & Ray Encounter, allowing them to slip into a wetsuit and snorkel near sandbar sharks and sand tiger sharks, and interact with playful stingrays. The encounters must be booked in advance online, and are limited to weekend time slots. There are also behind-the-scenes tours of Shark Realm available.

Adventure Aquarium offers multiple unique ways to view its shark population, including Shark Bridge, Shark Tunnel and Touch-a-Shark.

Tickets and reservations for Shark Tooth Summer are available online.

Shark Tooth Summer

Thursday, Aug. 4, to Monday, Sept. 5
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $18.99-$44.99 
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

