February 02, 2026

African American Museum plans special events for Black History Month

February events include a youth costume party, film screening, innovation workshop and Super Bowl watch party.

AAMPExterior2.jpg Photo Credit/Dominique Nichole

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) will host a series of events throughout February in honor of Black History Month.

The lineup begins Sunday, Feb. 8, with a Super Bowl Watch Party at Taller Puertorriqueño in North Philadelphia. General admission is $40 and includes entry, Puerto Rican and African American cuisine, plus alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, the museum will host a “52 Weeks of Firsts” event recognizing the nation’s first abolitionist society as part of a yearlong celebration in Philadelphia’s Historic District. The event will include remarks and free activations.

Students ages 10 to 16 can attend a free Innovation Sprint on Monday, Feb. 16, facilitated by Coded by:, where participants will take on the role of startup founders and develop solutions to real-world problems. Registration is required by Feb. 12.

The museum will partner with the Philadelphia Film Society on Saturday, Feb. 21, for a screening of the 1988 comedy “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” held in conjunction with the exhibition “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design.”

Programming concludes Sunday, Feb. 22, with the third annual Everyday Freedom Heroes Youth Costume Party. Children ages 13 and under can dress as figures from Black history or characters from Ruth E. Carter films and participate in a “wax museum” activity, with cash prizes awarded to top participants.

Visitors attending Black History Month programs will also have access to current exhibitions, including “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” and “Sailing to Freedom.”

Black History Month at AAMP

Various events 
African American Museum 
701 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Note: The Super Bowl Watch Party takes place at Taller Puertorriqueño.

