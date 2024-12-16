More Health:

December 16, 2024

AIDS Fund Philly to close after 35 years spent working to reduce HIV infections

The nonprofit's monthly GayBINGO events, which have raised money to help people living with the disease, is being taken over by Action Wellness. The annual AIDS Walk it hosted is on hold.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits AIDS
AIDS Fund closes Albert Yee/AIDS Fund

AIDS Fund Philly, which supports people with HIV, is closing Dec. 31. It has raised money and awareness through events like its monthly GayBINGO, shown above, and its annual AIDS Walk Philly.

AIDS Fund Philly, an organization that has spent 35 years working to reduce infections and deaths caused by AIDS, is shutting down Dec. 31, citing medical advancements that have "dramatically transformed the landscape." 

Since its founding in 1989, the nonprofit has raised funds and awareness through events like its annual AIDS Walk Philly and monthly GayBINGO events. It has given emergency financial assistance to people living with HIV – the virus that causes AIDS – and organizations that provide HIV services.

MORE: Joe Jonas reflects on injury before Atlantic City concert that left him needing stitches in new TikTok

In a Facebook post announcing its closure, AIDS Fund Philly said developments in HIV care and prevention has reduced new infections and improved the quality of life for people with the disease. 

"We are proud of our contributions to the fight against HIV in Philadelphia, and believe that with the advances in both the prevention and treatment we can conclude our work at this time," the organization said. 

The organization noted there are more than 18,000 Philadelphia residents with HIV; many of them lack stable housing. The AIDS Fund called on local leaders to "put greater effort and resources into supporting this vulnerable community."

In January, Action Wellness, another HIV services nonprofit in Philadelphia, will take over GayBINGO. AIDS Fund Philly created the event in 1996. It features games hosted by drag performers and a different theme each month.

"We are dedicated to ensuring its ongoing success and utilizing the proceeds to support individuals living with HIV," Action Wellness Executive Director Mary Evelyn Torres said in a statement. "The LGBTQ+ community has played a pivotal role since the onset of the HIV epidemic, and this dedication remains steadfast, as evidenced by 28 years of GayBINGO."

Torres added that AIDS Fund Philly plans to share its information and resources for AIDS Walk Philly, but the organization is going to focus on GayBINGO. In 2025, it plans to begin it with a Rhinestone Cowgirls-themed event in January. It also will hold Black-Tie bingo in March and its annual Dining Out for Life event in April. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits AIDS Philadelphia AIDS Walk Philly Health News HIV Benefits

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving
Purchased - doctor using touchpad while talking to mother and her son in waiting room

The cost of health insurance — It’s more than just your premium

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two teens shot at Christmas Village outside City Hall; 14-year-old in critical condition

Christmas Village Shooting

Business

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

TV

Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis with Stephen Colbert

Sabrina Carpenter Colbert

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved