AIDS Fund Philly to close after 35 years spent working to reduce HIV infections

AIDS Fund Philly, an organization that has spent 35 years working to reduce infections and deaths caused by AIDS, is shutting down Dec. 31, citing medical advancements that have "dramatically transformed the landscape."

Since its founding in 1989, the nonprofit has raised funds and awareness through events like its annual AIDS Walk Philly and monthly GayBINGO events. It has given emergency financial assistance to people living with HIV – the virus that causes AIDS – and organizations that provide HIV services.

In a Facebook post announcing its closure, AIDS Fund Philly said developments in HIV care and prevention has reduced new infections and improved the quality of life for people with the disease.

"We are proud of our contributions to the fight against HIV in Philadelphia, and believe that with the advances in both the prevention and treatment we can conclude our work at this time," the organization said.

The organization noted there are more than 18,000 Philadelphia residents with HIV; many of them lack stable housing. The AIDS Fund called on local leaders to "put greater effort and resources into supporting this vulnerable community."

In January, Action Wellness, another HIV services nonprofit in Philadelphia, will take over GayBINGO. AIDS Fund Philly created the event in 1996. It features games hosted by drag performers and a different theme each month.

"We are dedicated to ensuring its ongoing success and utilizing the proceeds to support individuals living with HIV," Action Wellness Executive Director Mary Evelyn Torres said in a statement. "The LGBTQ+ community has played a pivotal role since the onset of the HIV epidemic, and this dedication remains steadfast, as evidenced by 28 years of GayBINGO."

Torres added that AIDS Fund Philly plans to share its information and resources for AIDS Walk Philly, but the organization is going to focus on GayBINGO. In 2025, it plans to begin it with a Rhinestone Cowgirls-themed event in January. It also will hold Black-Tie bingo in March and its annual Dining Out for Life event in April.