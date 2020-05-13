Air Force Reserve honors healthcare workers in Burlington, Camden counties with flyover

The Air Force Reserve’s 514th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst conducted a "Freedom Wing Flyover" honoring healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in Burlington and Camden counties.

The flyover, which took place around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, consisted of a C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft and a KC-10 Extender Aircraft. The flight path passed above Virtua’s Willingboro, Mount Holly, Marlton, and Vorhees hospitals, as well as Freedom Park in Medford and Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Pemberton.

Heads up Burlington County and Camden County Government! The Freedom Wing is flying high bringing our support through... Posted by 514th Air Mobility Wing on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The Air Force Reserve’s salute came a day after the New Jersey Air National Guard conducted a flyover across the entire state, similarly paying tribute to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Two wings of the New Jersey Air National Guard began along the Jersey Shore and covered notable COVID-19 locations across the state such as testing sites and hospitals.

The South Jersey portion of that flight included Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and the state’s temporary hospital at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over New Jersey on April 28 to honor essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.