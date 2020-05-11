New Jersey Air National Guard to conduct flyover honoring COVID-19 frontline workers on Tuesday

The New Jersey Air National Guard will conduct a flyover on Tuesday, saluting first responders, healthcare workers and others who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, the military force said.

Two New Jersey Air National Guard wings will participate in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover to honor essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. The flyover will feature a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing.

The flyover will begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. along the Jersey Shore on Tuesday morning and will cover notable COVID-19 locations across New Jersey, including coronavirus testing sites and hospitals treating patients who are suffering from the virus.

The New Jersey Air National Guard will travel north up the coast, flying over locations such as the FEMA-sponsored COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County.

The path will continue northward over the state’s field medical stations at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison, and the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus. It will also pass above University Hospital in Newark and the FEMA-sponsored COVID-19 testing site at Bergen County Community College.

The New Jersey Air National Guard will then head south and pass over South Jersey points, including Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital at approximately 12:10 p.m. and the state’s temporary hospital at the Atlantic City Convention Center at about 12:30 p.m., but times could vary by 15 minutes.

A full map of the flight path can be viewed below.

“The NJ National Guard has been in the fight against COVID-19 from the very beginning with our state and federal partners to save lives and relieve suffering,” said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, commander of the New Jersey National Guard and commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

“Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat,” Beale continued. “I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19. Jersey Strong!”