More News:

May 09, 2020

South Jersey man completes distance run to raise money for students who cannot afford yearbooks

Marathon runner Patrick Rodio ran 20.20 miles for Collingswood High School's class of 2020

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Fundraisers
Collingswood runner yearbooks Sporlab/via Unsplash

One Collingswood man ran over 20 miles to help raise money for high school students who are struggling to afford yearbooks.

Patrick Rodio ran 20.20 miles on Sunday to raise money for high school students in the class of 2020 who cannot afford yearbooks. Rodio, a marathon runner, completed his run around Knight Park in Collingswood.

The photographer and father of two raised more than $3,000 in less than a week to help out local students. The funding was collected through Collingswood Cares, which is an initiative aimed at helping out residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodio, who lives in Collingswood, said that he got the idea to help out high school seniors as he saw the remainder of their academic year being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. All schools across New Jersey have been closed since March 18 due to the crisis. Rodio told the Courier Post:

"Once the seniors basically had their spring canceled, I started thinking about some sort of run that could raise money for them since many of their fundraisers had been canceled. Plus, I was already somewhat trained for a distance run anyway, so the 20.20 for 2020 thing just sorta hit me as a fun idea. I messaged (Borough Commissioner) Rob Lewandowski and he was instantly on board. Then we ran with the idea."

Rodio decided on raising money for yearbooks after hearing how difficult it can be for students to afford them. He contacted Collingswood High School principal Matthew Genna, who told him that each school year many students can't afford yearbooks.

"So that became the cause. And really, this is a wild, weird milestone of a year, so I'm hoping we can get as many books out to kids as possible," Rodio said in the Courier Post. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who had announced Monday that all schools across the state would remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19, even gave Rodio a shoutout during his daily briefing. 

"Given today's announcement about schools and this school year, this act takes on greater meaning," Murphy said. "For some students in Collingswood, the yearbook will be their bank of memories of a school year that was unlike any other. Because of Patrick, they'll now be able to hold those memories."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Fundraisers Philadelphia South Jersey School Phil Murphy Collingswood New Jersey Camden County Schools Running

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2020 win-loss predictions
050820MilesSanders

Government

Foreclosures, evictions halted in Pennsylvania through mid-July
Pennsylvania evictions foreclosures ban

Adult Health

Coronavirus fears keeping people from Philly-area emergency rooms
Coronavirus ER Visits

Eagles

Seven free agent linebackers the Eagles could still target this offseason
Darron-Lee-Eagles_050720_usat

Bobbleheads

There's a bobblehead of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy; sales help raise money to buy protective gear
Phil Murphy bobblehead

Entertainment

Second edition of 'Disney Family Singalong' with celebs to take place Mother's Day
Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved