Watch Alex G perform on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series

Since its release in September, Alex G's "God Save The Animals" has proven to be the kind of album that offers new poignancy and cohesion with every listen.

The ninth release from Philly-based indie artist Alex Giannascoli catapulted his band onto the late night TV circuit and earned the longtime Bandcamp stalwart another level of recognition and critical acclaim. On "God Save The Animals," Alex G blends his indie and Americana roots with bolder electronic and Auto-Tune experimentation. It's pulled together by lyrics that explore the concept of faith through the prism of animals, whose innocence the album likens to the hopeful humanity of children.

Last week, the band made an appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, performing "Runner" and "Miracles" off the new album. They also performed "Gretel" from "House of Sugar," the band's 2019 release, and "Snot" from 2015's "Beach Music."

"Runner," a song whose melody has been compared to Soul Asylum's "Runaway Train," was named Pitchfork's No. 4 song of 2022. The album earned an 8.4 score from the music publication, one of many to tip their hats to the band's steady growth and refinement.

During the band's ongoing press run behind the new album, they also appeared for a recent studio session with The Current, where they performed "Early Morning Waiting" and "Mission" in addition to "Runner." Giannascoli sat for an interview to talk about the making of the album, which was recorded at Headroom Studios in East Kensington, Spice House Sounds in Fishtown and Gradwell House Recording in Haddon Heights. It was a departure from the band's previous releases, which have been recorded and produced by Giannascoli at home.

Last month, Alex G played three straight nights of shows at Philly's Union Transfer, becoming the subject of a fun hoax that lice were spreading among the audience. (It was a reference to the actual lice scare that happened last year at a Waterparks concert in Chicago).

Now touring Europe, Giannascoli recently gave Vice an interview in which, among other things, he confessed to being a "f***ing weird" child who sometimes took other kids' lunches at school by claiming they were actually his lunches all along.

"I don't want to even get into it," Giannascoli said, and then got into it. "It wasn't stealing, but I would just lie and be like: 'That's my lunch.' And they'd be like, 'No, it's not.' And I'd be like, 'That's my lunch. You took it.' I don't know why I did that. I was really young. It's not like it was an adult decision. You know?"



Dunkaroos and Cheez-Its are powerful drugs.

If you haven't already, you can listen to all of "God Save The Animals" on YouTube below.