More Culture:

July 19, 2022

Watch Philly's Alex G play his new single 'Runner' on 'The Tonight Show'

The song is the second release from his upcoming album 'God Save the Animals,' which will be available on Sept. 23

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Music TV
Alex G Fallon Alex G/YouTube

Philadelphia indie darling Alex G played his new song 'Runner' on NBC's 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday. It's the second single from his upcoming album 'God Save the Animals,' which will be out on Sept. 24.

Philadelphia indie musician Alex G performed his new single "Runner" on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday.

The hazy, mid-tempo rock track is the second single from the artist's ninth full-length studio album "God Save the Animals," which Domino Records is releasing on Sept. 23.

This is the first time Alex G has been on late-night TV since 2017, when he performed his track "Proud" on NBC's "Late Night with Carson Daly," Pitchfork reported.

"Runner" is folksy and guitar-heavy, but it's driven forward by jaunty piano riffs, something that's become more common on the artist's newer releases. It doesn't stray far from the songs on 2017's "Rocket" or 2019's "House of Sugar," but there's a newfound confidence on this recording – particularly when it comes to the vocal performance.

That could be because Alex Giannascoli, as the artist is known offstage, eschewed the signature DIY home recording process that's defined his releases so far for a more professional studio experience.

Parts of the record were recorded and produced at Headroom Studios in East Kensington, Spice House Sounds in Fishtown and Gradwell House Recording in Haddon Heights.

Although the track has a sense of levity – a vibe that's furthered by the music video, which features Giannascoli and his band playing in a soothing, heavenly environment – the lyrics are cryptic and dark.

The same is true of the track "Blessing," which was the first single released from the upcoming album in May. The song and the accompanying music video have a much darker vibe reminiscent of 90s industrial metal acts, like Marilyn Manson or Nine Inch Nails.

That was the aesthetic Giannascoli used when recording the film score for "We're All Going to the World's Fair," a coming-of-age horror movie about a teenager going through a personal transformation on the internet.

Giannascoli's next concert in Philadelphia will be a two-night stay at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets start at $27.

Philadelphia indie-folk act Sadurn will open for Giannascoli at the second performance. They released their newest EP, "Radiator," on Run for Cover Records in May.

Giannascoli grew up in Haverford, Delaware County, and briefly attended Temple University before his music career took off.

The entirety of "God Save the Animals" won't be available on streaming platforms until September, but the vinyl is currently available for pre-order on Domino's website for $26.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music TV Philadelphia Live Performance Tonight Show Haverford Alex G Delco indie Rock NBC

Videos

Featured

Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Amid backlash, Sesame Place apologizes for Rosita mascot's snub of two Black girls
Sesame Place Video

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Healthy Eating

How many meals should a person eat each day? The science isn't clear
Daily Eating Habits

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Linebacker
071422NakobeDean

Food & Drink

Wawa, Cape May Brewing Co. team up on peach-flavored hard tea
Wawa Shore Tea Drink

Food & Drink

The Dutch to debut three-course tasting menu with returning favorites from Fond
The Dutch Dinner

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved