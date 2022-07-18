More Culture:

July 18, 2022

Philadelphia teacher to compete on 'Jeopardy!' starting Monday

Erica Weiner-Amachi will try to follow in the footsteps of Ryan Long, the city resident who won 16 games earlier this year

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Jeopardy
Jeopardy ERICA WEINER-AMACHI Courtesy of/Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Erica Weiner-Amachi, a fourth grade teacher in Philadelphia, will be competing on 'Jeopardy!' beginning Monday, July 18.

Erica Weiner-Amachi, a fourth grade teacher at KIPP Philadelphia Public School, is competing on "Jeopardy!" on Monday night. 

Weiner-Amachi has taught at the school since the 2008-09 academic year. Before that, she was a Teach for America corps member in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a Facebook post. She received a master's degree in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University in Georgia after studying history and elementary education at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

MORE: Quinta Brunson and ABC sued over alleged copyright infringement for 'Abbott Elementary'

According to the "Jeopardy!" website, Weiner-Amachi will be up against William Chou, a research fellow from Austin, Texas, and three-time champion Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri.

The 38th season of "Jeopardy!" already has seen one big-time winner from Philadelphia.

Ryan Long, a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, achieved a 16-game winning streak, the ninth longest in "Jeopardy!" history, and won more than $300,000 before being defeated on June 6. Long will be back for the Tournament of Champions later this year.

Could Weiner-Amachi join her fellow Philadelphian among the ranks of "Jeopardy!" champions? Tune in to see her performance at 7 p.m. on 6ABC.

Hopefully after tonight's episode, in response to the answer "the new 'Jeopardy!' champion's hometown," we'll be saying, "Where is... Philadelphia?" 

