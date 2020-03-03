More Health:

March 03, 2020

Amazon's Alexa can now answer common medication questions

The smart speaker can list the side effects and interactions of various drugs

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Amazon
Amazon's Alexa can now answer common medication questions Hamburgfinn/Pixabay

Amazon's Alexa can now answer basic questions about common medications, thanks to a partnership with First Databank. Among the questions users can ask: "Alexa, is Advil safe for pregnant women?" The virtual assistant is used in conjunction with Echo speakers like the one above.

Want to know the difference between Advil and Tylenol? Just ask Alexa.

Amazon's virtual assistant can now provide specific information about medications, including side effects and interactions, thanks to a partnership between Amazon and First Databank, a drug and medical device database company. 

Among the common questions that users can ask: "Alexa, what is Tylenol?" and "Alexa, what type of drug is ibuprofen?" Or, "Alexa, does Zoloft interact with Aleve?"

The drug information is prepared by First Databank clinicians and will be updated regularly. Alexa can respond in either English or Spanish. 

Last year, Alexa became HIPPA compliant, enabling certain medical information to be shared while still protecting patient privacy. Through partnerships with other health care companies, some Alexa users have been able to check the status of a prescription delivery or connect to their glucose monitor for blood sugar readings.

"We are thrilled to be working closely with Amazon on this unique consumer use of our drug knowledge," Bob Katter, president of First Databank, said in a statement. "We are proud to bring this essential component of our drug databases directly to consumers through Amazon's now-ubiquitous and helpful voice-activated technology."

He added that the partnership will make it easier for people to get helpful information about side effects and drug interactions. The information will complement the advice given by their physician and pharmacist.

"Ultimately, we believe that more informed consumers will lead to improved medication adherence, the reduction of adverse drug events, and better patient outcomes," he said.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Amazon Philadelphia Medications Advil Artificial Intelligence Alexa Speakers Tylenol Technology Drugs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, version 3.0
030120KJHamler

Emergencies

What caused Philly to smell like gas on Monday? Officials continue to investigate
PES Refinery

Adult Health

The effects of psoriasis can be more than skin deep
The effects of psoriasis are more than skin deep: Here's what you need to know

Eagles

Mailbag: Will the Eagles actually make their (projected) 10 picks this year?
030120HowieRoseman

TV

John Oliver has beef with the Phillie Phanatic's redesign and newly-shaped snout
John Oliver Phanatic Phillies

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials
Flower Show food and drink specials

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved