More Health:

March 02, 2020

Fish oil supplements may not protect against cancer – as previously believed

They may slightly increase the risk of prostate cancer, studies find

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Supplements
Fish oil supplements don't protect against -- may even increase prostate cancer risk Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Fish oil supplements, which contain omega-3 fatty acids, may not protect against cancer, as previously believed, according to a pair of studies from the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

The fats found in foods like fish, nuts and leafy vegetables have long been touted for their health benefits. But they may not play a role in preventing cancer – as previously believed, according to two new studies. 

Those essential fats, formally known as omega-3 fatty acids, must be obtained through food sources or supplements. The human body does not produce them. 

Previous studies have found omega-3 fatty acids help prevent heart disease and stroke and may offer some protection against cancer and other medical conditions.

The latest studies – both systematic reviews – affirmed that omega-3 fatty acids provide some heart health benefits, but they also found that the fats do not protect against cancer. They may even slightly increase the risk of prostate cancer. 

Still, the studies – completed by researchers at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom – found the fats' benefits and risks to be relatively small. 

For every 1,000 people taking omega-3 supplements for about four years, three people will avoid dying from heart disease, researchers found. Six people will avoid suffering a heart attack or another coronary event and three people will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. 

"Our previous research has shown that long-chain omega-3 supplements, including fish oils, do not protect against conditions such as anxiety, depression, stroke, diabetes or death," said lead author Lee Hooper, of the University of East Anglia's medical school.

The data shows that "if we take omega-3 supplements for several years we may very slightly reduce our risk of heart disease, but balance this with very slightly increasing our risk of some cancers," he said. "The overall effects on our health are minimal."

As part of the reviews, researchers examined 86 clinical trials of adults with evidence on cardiovascular events or deaths and 47 trials involving adults who didn't have cancer, were at increased risk of developing cancer or previously had cancer. 

Since most of the trials focused on fish oil supplements, the health effects of oily fish, which are also an important source of selenium, iodine, vitamin D and calcium, remain unclear, Hooper said.

The research was funded by the World Health Organization, and published in the British Journal of Cancer and the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Supplements Philadelphia Vegetables Stroke Heart Disease Prostate Cancer Cancer Heart Health Heart Attacks Fats Fish

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, version 3.0
030120KJHamler

Viral

Locals react to wild stolen ambulance chase after shirtless Philly driver
Ambulance Chase Viral Tweets

Healthy Eating

Obsessing over a healthy diet can lead to an unusual eating disorder
Orthorexia nervosa eating disorder healthy diet

Eagles

Mailbag: Will the Eagles actually make their (projected) 10 picks this year?
030120HowieRoseman

TV

Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is so weird it just might work
Dispatches From Elsewhere

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials
Flower Show food and drink specials

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved