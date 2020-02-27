More Health:

February 27, 2020

FTC seeking to block Jefferson Health from acquiring Einstein Healthcare Network

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Jefferson Health
FTC Einstein Jefferson Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Federal Trade Commission is filing a lawsuit to block the merger between Jefferson Health and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, claiming it would reduce competition for health care services in Philadelphia.

The Federal Trade Commission is attempting to block Jefferson Health's acquisition of Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, claiming the proposed merger would reduce health care competition in both Philadelphia and Montgomery County. 

The FTC authorized its staff Thursday to file a lawsuit to halt the deal. The FTC will join the Pennsylvania Attorney General in filing a complaint in federal court.

The FTC also issued an administrative complaint alleging the merger would be detrimental to patients. Jefferson and Einstein historically historically have competed against one another to improve quality and services, it says. 

"Patients in the Philadelphia region have benefitted enormously from the competition between the Jefferson and Einstein systems," Ian Conner, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. "This merger would eliminate the competitive pressure that has driven quality improvements and lowered rates. 

The merger would give the institutions control of at least 60% of North Philly's inpatient general acute care services and at least 45% of GAC services in Montgomery County, the complaint alleges. Additionally, Jefferson and Einstein would control at least 70% of the inpatient acute rehabilitation services in the Philadelphia area.

Jefferson and Einstein issued a joint statement saying they offered strong evidence that the merger would benefit patients and advance their academic mission – without reducing competition.  

"At a time when regional and national politicians and leaders are seeking ways to better support essential safety net hospitals, we see this merger as a creative solution to preserve access and enhance services to the residents of North Philadelphia," the statement said.

"We remain confident our merger will result in continued high-quality care for our consumers. Our goal is to broaden our delivery of accessible and value-based care to patients and provide an exceptional education and training experience for our students. We are two like-minded, culturally aligned organizations with a mutual goal of improving lives for all of our patients, particularly the most vulnerable in the Philadelphia area." 

Jefferson and Einstein first announced their intentions to merge in March 2018. A deal has been pending since September 2018.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Jefferson Health Philadelphia Einstein Medical Center

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 draft: Trade up, trade back, or stay put?
022720HowieRoseman

Transportation

Tolls may be increasing on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway
Garden State Parkway toll increase

Opioids

Safehouse's plan to open overdose prevention site in South Philly sparks contentious reaction
Safehouse OPS Site

Sixers

Richardson questions Sixers' 'heart,' Brown critical of team after loss to Cavs
16_Josh_Richardson_76ersvsCeltics_Sixers_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

La Colombe's new self-heating coffee can takes page from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
La Colombe Self Heating

Food & Drink

Let Them Eat Cake is delicious competition that raises money for children's charity
Let Them Eat Cake fundraiser event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved