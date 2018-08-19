All of Philly's public pools will be closed by Friday

We let you all know when the free, public pools opened in Philly, so we thought it appropriate to let you know when they're all closing, too.

It looks like the closings snuck up on us, because they began on Aug. 9 and will wrap up by next Friday, Aug. 24. Last week, a slew of pools closed, so you might want to check if your neighborhood cool-off spot closed without you even realizing.

Generally the pools close on the end of the day listed, so you might have one or two more swimming days ahead of you — if this rain ever stops.

Here's the list of all public pool closings, starting today, Sunday, Aug. 19.

For a complete list and map from Parks and Recreation, click here.

Sunday, August 19

Tustin Playground (5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151)

Chew Playground (1800 Washington Ave., 19146)

Stinger Square (1400 S. 32nd St., 19146)

Murphy Recreation Center (300 W. Shunk St., 19148)

Monday, August 20

Piccoli Playground (1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124)





Tuesday, August 21

Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)

Kingsessing Recreation Center (4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143)

Wednesday, August 22

Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)

Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)

Pleasant Playground (6720 Boyer St., 19119)

Thursday, August 23

Hunting Park Recreation Center (900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140)





Friday, August 24

Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)

Feltonville Recreation Center (231 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120)

Awbury Playground (6101 Ardleigh St., 19138)

McVeigh Recreation Center (400 E. Ontario St., 19134)

Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)

Marian Anderson Recreation Center (740 S. 17th St., 19146)

Carousel House Recreation Center (4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131)

Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)

Lee Cultural Center (4328 Haverford Ave., 19104)

Vare Recreation Center (2600 Morris St., 19145)

