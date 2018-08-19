More News:

August 19, 2018

All of Philly's public pools will be closed by Friday

Looks like summer is over already

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Parks and Recreation Public Pools
061517_philaswimpools Source/Philadelphia Department of Parks & Recreation

Swimming pool in Philadelphia.

We let you all know when the free, public pools opened in Philly, so we thought it appropriate to let you know when they're all closing, too. 

It looks like the closings snuck up on us, because they began on Aug. 9 and will wrap up by next Friday, Aug. 24. Last week, a slew of pools closed, so you might want to check if your neighborhood cool-off spot closed without you even realizing. 

Generally the pools close on the end of the day listed, so you might have one or two more swimming days ahead of you — if this rain ever stops.

Here's the list of all public pool closings, starting today, Sunday, Aug. 19. 

For a complete list and map from Parks and Recreation, click here.

Sunday, August 19

Tustin Playground (5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151)

Chew Playground (1800 Washington Ave., 19146)

Stinger Square (1400 S. 32nd St., 19146)

Murphy Recreation Center (300 W. Shunk St., 19148)

Monday, August 20

Piccoli Playground (1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124)


Tuesday, August 21

Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)

Kingsessing Recreation Center (4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143)

Wednesday, August 22

Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)

Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)

Pleasant Playground (6720 Boyer St., 19119)

Thursday, August 23

Hunting Park Recreation Center (900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140)


Friday, August 24

Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)

Feltonville Recreation Center (231 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120)

Awbury Playground (6101 Ardleigh St., 19138)

McVeigh Recreation Center (400 E. Ontario St., 19134)

Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)

Marian Anderson Recreation Center (740 S. 17th St., 19146)

Carousel House Recreation Center (4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131)

Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)

Lee Cultural Center (4328 Haverford Ave., 19104)

Vare Recreation Center (2600 Morris St., 19145)

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parks and Recreation Public Pools Philadelphia Summers Swimming

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.