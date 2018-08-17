Pennsylvania declares disaster emergency for flooding across state

Torrential rains and flash flooding across large parts of Pennsylvania in recent weeks has prompted Governor Tom Wolf to declare a disaster emergency to help communities recover from extensive damage to properties and roadways, the administration announced Friday.

After a tour of some of the hardest-hit areas in northern, central and southeastern Pennsylvania, Wolf made the decision to move forward with the declaration, which will help accelerate the supply of resources needed to address the aftermath of the storms.

“Pennsylvanians in portions of the state hardest hit by heavy rains and subsequent flooding need to know that the state is doing all that it can to help and for that reason I am signing this disaster declaration,” Gov. Wolf said. “This allows the state to seek federal funding for damages and frees up the red tape that can be associated with procuring necessary supplies and services during emergency clean-up.

Wolf singled out Delaware County as among the more heavily impacted parts of the state.

The proclamation allows the state to ask for a federal disaster declaration through FEMA if damage meets the criteria of the federal threshold.

In the meantime, the proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel to address emergencies, bypassing the lengthy bidding and contact procedures typically required by law.

“Over the past few days, Governor Wolf and I have heard firsthand the stories of these survivors and I am amazed by their resilience,” said PEMA Director Rick Flinn. “At the same time, I know that some people have been hit with flooding more than once this summer, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to help them.”

