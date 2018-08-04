Watch: Flooding abundant across Pa. after Friday night’s huge rainstorms

In case you missed it -- and count yourself lucky if you did -- things got more than a little damp on Friday evening and into Saturday morning when a hammering of storms rolled through Central and Eastern Pa.

Check out these rain totals:

Musikfest's been affected by the rains, temporarily closing three venues at the festival:





Out near Catasauqua, just outside Allentown, the waters of the Catasauqua Creek nearly reached walkways near the town’s swimming pool:



The town center of Lititz got more than its parks could handle, with flood waters rising over the seats of benches:

And the creek that cuts through the town was encroaching on the roads above:

The stretch of the Neshaminy Creek that slithers through Chalfont was also showing some signs of high waters and a little flooding, although this one seems less of a threat for now:

The Monocacy Creek that cuts through Bethlehem is also higher than usual:

And the Morning Call reports Cedar Beach in Allentown was under water early Saturday morning.



One bit of good news: Hershey Park, which dealt with closures due to rain in July, is open today:

Elsewhere, though, it appears Pennsylvania is one big water park this morning. Please take precautions when traveling near bodies of water until flooding subsides.

If I've missed any important flooding in the areas, drop me a line at adam@phillyvoice.com.

