Watch: Flooding abundant across Pa. after Friday night’s huge rainstorms

August 04, 2018
In case you missed it -- and count yourself lucky if you did -- things got more than a little damp on Friday evening and into Saturday morning when a hammering of storms rolled through Central and Eastern Pa.
Check out these rain totals:
Flood Warnings for Northhampton, Lehigh, Berks and Lancaster Counties continue this morning. Look at these 48 hr rainfall totals! We got slammed! It's mostly dry this afternoon for a change! @6abc pic.twitter.com/6oyCfidnq9— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) August 4, 2018
Musikfest's been affected by the rains, temporarily closing three venues at the festival:
Out near Catasauqua, just outside Allentown, the waters of the Catasauqua Creek nearly reached walkways near the town’s swimming pool:
The town center of Lititz got more than its parks could handle, with flood waters rising over the seats of benches:
#lititzspringspark under 3 feet of water. #lititz #lititzpa pic.twitter.com/BUS1xjeN5q— Kyle Gamble (@kgamble73) August 4, 2018
And the creek that cuts through the town was encroaching on the roads above:
The creek is a few feet higher than normal pic.twitter.com/atgl91AkTt— Lititz Post (@LititzPost) August 4, 2018
The stretch of the Neshaminy Creek that slithers through Chalfont was also showing some signs of high waters and a little flooding, although this one seems less of a threat for now:
River and creek flooding this morning along the Neshaminy Creek Chalfont PA @JimCantore @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/HtjvK0776X— Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) August 4, 2018
The Monocacy Creek that cuts through Bethlehem is also higher than usual:
The Monocacy flooded overnight. Handwerkplatz is affected. Stop raining!!! pic.twitter.com/B852VUdT1R— Hillary G Kwiatek (@hillarykwiatek) August 4, 2018
And the Morning Call reports Cedar Beach in Allentown was under water early Saturday morning.
One bit of good news: Hershey Park, which dealt with closures due to rain in July, is open today:
Yes, fully open.— Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) August 4, 2018
Elsewhere, though, it appears Pennsylvania is one big water park this morning. Please take precautions when traveling near bodies of water until flooding subsides.
