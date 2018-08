A winning lottery ticket with a $400,000 jackpot was sold – by a Philadelphia casino.

The SugarHouse Casino in Fishtown sold the winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for Thursday's drawing. It matched all five balls drawn, 06-13-19-28-29.

The Delaware Avenue betting parlor earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

We are left to fantasize that a down-on-his-luck gambler purchased the lottery ticket on his way out the door in a last-ditch effort to recoup some losses.