All the places Phillies fans have 'seen' Manny Machado ahead of the trade deadline

Manny Machado, Orioles shortstop and walking trade rumor, is likely to be traded from Baltimore in the next couple of days. Whether he’ll end up with the Dodgers, the Brewers, or right here in Philadelphia is yet to be seen; so many reports from so many sources have come in and out of the non-stop Twitter rumor mill that it’s hard to discern fact from fiction.



Which is why the Philly sports fans subsection of Twitter, which never sleeps, has turned the Unverifiable Twitter Rumor into an art form.

It began with the courtship of LeBron James, when rumors swirled about the superstar scouting Malvern Prep for his sons ahead of a potential free agency move to the Sixers. That didn’t pan out.

And now, with the Machado rumor mill reaching its zenith, Phillies fans have “seen” Machado at hot spots all over the city. Here are just a few:

Shamus Clancy’s Machado sighting might be the ground zero and the height: this touches on public transportation, another local sports team, the city’s bustling knockoff tee shirt market, local foodstuffs, and the blue-collar ethos (riding the bus to work!) that made Connor Barwin a Philly hero for a few years. Start building the statue.

Twitter user CJ finds Machado dipping his toes into the Jersey Shore waters.

If Machado is reaching back to 2010-era Meek Mill, he’ll probably be more than just a three-month rental.

1. Good choice of cheesesteak from the newest Phillie. 2. The Bobby Clarke jersey is a nice vintage touch. 3. The Eagles won the Super Bowl, 41-33, over the New England Patriots.

This one could be good or bad, depending on your feelings about the Villanova-as-Philadelphia school debate. But Wawa is always good.

Machado would be wise to emulate Kelce early in his Phillies career. Outside of Nick Foles, no one’s stature benefited more from the Birds’ Super Bowl run and subsequent celebrations.

Dalessandro’s is the “Don’t eat at Pat’s, you tourist” cheesesteak of choice. Plus there’s a good chance Machado and the Phanatic will become good friends: Machado’s having one of the best hitting seasons of his career.

Looks like Machado has been reading some local news ahead of the trade.

And we’ll end things here, for now. This is another contender for the best all-around scene. John’s Roast Pork is the thinking Philadelphian’s “best sandwich in the city,” so that checks one box. Wawa iced teas are no-brainer purchases. And the combination of riding in on an eagle (41-33) and leaving on a motorcycle? Phillies fans would go nuts.

If Machado really is traded to the Phillies in the coming day or two, he's going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to top Mythical Manny's antics.

