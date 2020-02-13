More Culture:

February 13, 2020

Allentown actor stars in Disney+ movie by the 'Spotlight' director

Winslow Fegley, 11, is Timmy Failure and his sidekick is a giant polar bear

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Actors Disney
Timmy Failure Disney Plus Youtube/Walt Disney Studios

Allentown-native Winslow Fegley stars in 'Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,' a new movie streaming on Disney+. Fegley plays a boy investigator growing up in Portland, Oregon, who has a polar bear sidekick named Total.

Winslow Fegley an l1-year-old Allentown native, stars in children's movie "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" streaming now on Disney+. 

Fegley plays the lead character in the film, which follows a boy investigator named Timmy Failure growing up in Portland, Oregon, whose sidekick is a gigantic polar bear. The bear is cleverly named "Total." Whenever investigations get Timmy into trouble, he responds with his catchphrase "mistakes were made."

Timmy Failure is the first movie by Tom McCarthy – no, not the Phillies broadcaster – the Academy-Award winning director. McCarthy is famous for his last project "Spotlight," the journalism thriller about The Boston Globe's reporting on abuses by Catholic church, which won Best Picture in 2015. 

Around 800 kids auditioned for the part of Timmy before Fegley was selected for the role, the director told 6ABC. It is the young actor's first feature film.

McCarthy's credentials also helped"Timmy Failure" become the first Disney film to ever premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. 

Fegley's notable co-stars are Craig Robinson (The Office), Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy), Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride), and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). 

The movie is based on the series of children's books by the same name, authored by Stephan Pastis, who wrote the screenplay with McCarthy.

"Timmy Failure" premiered Feb. 7 on Disney+ and is available for streaming now exclusively on the platform.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Actors Disney Allentown Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting what the Eagles' free agents will make in free agency, and their compensatory pick values
021320JasonPeters

Stockton University

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University

Mental Health

More teens are coming out as LGBTQ, but suicide attempts remain high
LGBTQ Teens Attempted Suicide

Social Media

Howard Eskin calling McCutchen ‘Lawrence’ is just the latest in a storied history of awful tweets
McCutchen-Eskin-Twitter_021220_usat

TV

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season
American Idol Louis Knight

Weekend

Feb. 13-17: Things to do in Philadelphia
Sweetheart Skate for Valentine's Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved