More Health:

January 07, 2019

After boy dies from breathing fish fumes, Penn Medicine doctor has advice about food allergies

Local expert shares insight on rare fatal case

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Allergies
fish pexels Spencer Selover/Pexels

News broke last week of a tragic story involving a young boy in New York, with a known seafood allergy, who apparently died from inhaling fish fumes.

Cameron Jean-Pierre, 11, arrived at his grandmother’s home in Brooklyn, where she was whipping up some cod on the stove. Cameron began to wheeze, so his father said he reached for Cameron’s asthma medication. But on this occassion, the nebulizer that Cameron usually uses amidst allergy attacks did not seem to be working — he couldn’t breathe, his father said, the Washington Post reported.

RELATED READ: It's possible to 'inherit' food allergies from an organ donor — here's proof

Cameron’s father then called 9-1-1 and the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Washington Post reports:

A spokeswoman with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York City said the cause of death has not yet been determined, but Cameron’s father said that his son died after inhaling the fish fumes. 

NBC New York reported that the police do not suspect any criminality in the boy's death.

While deaths from anaphylactic shock are by no means rare, it is very rare that death occurs from breathing in an allergic food rather than actually consuming it.

dr phillips penn medicine
A local allergist with more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Michael Phillips, director of allergy programs at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, echoes the rarity of this situation for a number of reasons. First, while seafood and crustacean allergies are fairly common in adults, children are more likely to have reactions to “normal” food items such as eggs, milk and bread.

But unfortunate circumstances of anaphylaxis are not foreign to Phillips, who recounts a patient who, despite being very allergic to shrimp, loved to dine at Red Lobster. After a table next to his received a sizzling shrimp dish, the patient began experiencing an allergic reaction and ended up dying in the parking lot of the restaurant on his way to get his Epipen from the car.

Phillips also treated a patient with a severe penicillin allergy who nearly died from a reaction after having unprotected sex with her husband who was taking penicillin at the time. Another Phillips patient with a peanut allergy experienced nearly fatal anaphylaxis after kissing a boyfriend who had recently eaten a peanut butter sandwich.

Of course, these anaphylactic circumstances are not all that common, much like the case of Cameron Jean-Pierre, which was, according to Phillips, particularly rare due to the reaction stemming from very small amounts of fish in the air. Additionally, Jean-Pierre’s reaction was particularly rare because most people are allergic to crustaceans — such as crab, lobster or shrimp — while allergies to finny fish like cod — are experienced by less than one-sixth of people, Phillips explained.

Phillips warns allergy sufferers to “not ruin your life being too paranoid,” there are precautions you can take to ensure your health and safety. The first suggestion Phillip makes is to carry two Epipens with you at all times. A third of all severe reactions require two Epipens and recovery is likely to be more problematic with the use of just one. He also notes that it's vital to ensure someone close to you is well-versed in the use of the Epipen, since you may not be able to explain the use, or even administer it to yourself, while experiencing an attack. 

Phillips also suggests that patients discuss reactions with doctors to determine their seriousness. If a reaction is serious,  he suggests seeing an allergist to find out exactly what is causing the sensitivity.

“Seek expert advice before things happen, instead of after,” Phillip warned.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Allergies New York Fish Food Safety Philadelphia Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved