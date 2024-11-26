More Culture:

November 26, 2024

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' gang gets turned into Funko Pop! figurines

Fans of the show will have to purchase NFTs from Droppp, a digital marketplace, for the chance to win and redeem the limited-edition collectibles.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Collectibles
Funko Pop Always Sunny Provided Image/Funko Pop!; Droppp

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' characters are being made into Funko Pop! figures that can be obtained by collecting digital trading cards on the the NFT marketplace Dropp.

The gang from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is being featured in a limited-edition Funko Pop! collection that commemorates highlights from the long-running FXX sitcom. But if you want to get your hands on the figurines, you'll first have to put up some money for NFTs in an arrangement that seems a bit like a scheme hatched on the show.

The figurines only can be obtained by collecting online trading cards on the digital collectibles marketplace Droppp.

MOREFinnish Long Drink, co-owned by Miles Teller, now being sold in Pennsylvania

The collection features six Funko Pop! characters made in varying numbers:

•5,000 of Mac wearing his duster-style trench coat
•2,500 of Frank as Ongo Gablogian, the art collector
•2,100 combined of Dennis at his tryout for the Eagles; Dee in her "Aluminum Monster" high school attire; and the shady recurring character Liam McPoyle
•999 of Charlie in his work outfit from the "Pepe Silvia" conspiracy episode

By collecting certain sets of Digital Pop! trading cards, people gain rare tokens that can be redeemed for corresponding figures.

Registering for a Droppp account is free and automatically generates a blockchain wallet that stores Digital Pop! cards after the first purchase.

The sale of Digital Pop! for the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" collection opens Tuesday at 2 p.m. There are 35,000 packs, including 16,000 standard packs and 19,000 premium packs, up for sale. Standard packs contain five cards and cost $9.99. Premium packs have 17 cards and cost $29.99. Droppp accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit cards.

Even if you don't get the Digital Pop! cards you're looking for, Droppp's marketplace allows you to buy cards and trade with other collectors to get the combinations you want. The platform also allows users to track progress as they collect the cards needed to redeem specific Funko Pop! figures.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" figures can be redeemed between April 2 and May 2. The figurines will be shipped later in the year. 

Fans of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" have a lot to look forward in the coming months. An upcoming crossover with ABC's "Abbott Elementary" will include episodes in each series. The "Abbott Elementary" crossover premieres Jan. 8. Meanwhile, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" started filming its 17th season in October. A premiere date has not been announced.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Collectibles Philadelphia Toys It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Shows

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Italian restaurant from Couch Cafe chef coming to Queen Village

Scampi restaurant

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

Video Games

Explore virtual LOVE Park, including Portal, in new video game

LOVE Park Portal

Women's Health

Pay first, deliver later: Some women are being asked to prepay for their baby

Pregnancy Prepay Bills

Holiday

Elfreth's Alley homes to offer holiday tours on Saturday, Dec. 7

Elfreth's Alley tour

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved