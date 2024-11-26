More Culture:

November 26, 2024

Finnish Long Drink, co-owned by Miles Teller, now being sold in Pennsylvania

The gin-based canned cocktail is available in select retailers, bars and restaurants across the state.

The Finnish Long Drink, a gin-based canned cocktail co-owned by actor Miles Teller, is now available for purchase in Pennsylvania.

The Finnish Long Drink is now available to purchase in Pennsylvania, the home state of the canned cocktail brand's famous co-owner Miles Teller. 

Made with gin and a variety of fruit flavors, the Finnish Long Drink pays homage to a popular category of drinks in Finland. The beverages can now be purchased in select retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the state. 

MORE: Philly baker says 'proudest' moment of winning Hulu dessert competition was paying homage to her late mom

"I’m very excited to finally have Long Drink made and sold in my home state of Pennsylvania," Teller said in a release. "Pennsylvanians deserve the best and that’s what we’re bringing 'em." 

The Downingtown native and "Top Gun: Maverick" star, who inspired a lookalike contest in Rittenhouse Square last weekend, became a shareholder in the company in 2019. The gin-based canned cocktails come in traditional citrus, zero sugar citrus, strong citrus, cranberry and peach flavors. The traditional citrus is 5.5% ABV, the strong citrus is 8.5% ABV and the rest are 5% ABV.

miles teller finnish long drinkProvided Image/The Finnish Long Drink

'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Miles Teller, a Downingtown native, has been a co-owner of the Finnish Long Drink brand since 2019. It's now available to buy in his home state.


The story of the "long drink" stretches back to 1952, when Finland was recovering from World War II and preparing to host the Olympics. Looking for a way to serve good drinks quickly to loads of global visitors, the Finnish government came up with a cocktail made of gin and a mixer, typically grapefruit soda, and it became popular throughout the country.

Fast forward to 2018, when a group of Finns — Sakari Manninen, Mikael Taipale and Ere Manner — alongside American entrepreneur, Evan Burns, co-founded the Finnish Long Drink, bringing their own take on the cocktail to the United States. According to the company, it's become "one of the fastest-growing spirit-based brands worldwide," doubling its sales year-over-year since its U.S. launch and surpassing 2 million cases in 2023. 

With the beverage's launch in Pennsylvania, the Finnish Long Drink is now sold in 45 states, including New Jersey and Delaware. It also had its first international expansion, into Canada, earlier this year. Along with Teller, the brand has also partnered with other notable investors including professional golfers Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, DJ Kygo and Finnish hockey player Tuukka Rask.

