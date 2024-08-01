Eating processed red meat linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's disease

Eating processed red meat increases one's risk for Alzheimer's disease, according to research presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia.

People who ate 1/4 servings or more of processed red meat daily – about two servings a week – had a 14% higher risk of dementia than those who ate less than 1/10 of a serving every day, the research showed. Swapping out one daily serving of processed red meat for one serving of nuts and legumes was linked to a 20% lower risk of developing dementia.