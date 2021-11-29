More News:

November 29, 2021

Amazon 4-Star store to open at Cherry Hill Mall in 2022

The brick-and-mortar outlet will feature the tech giant's top-selling products, including consumer electronics and books

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
The Amazon 4-Star store will be located between Armani Exchange and MAC in the Macy's wing of the Cherry Hill Mall.

Amazon's retail footprint in the Philadelphia region will continue to expand next year with the opening of a 4-Star store at the Cherry Hill Mall.

The brick-and-mortar outlet will open at the Camden County retail shopping venue in the first half of 2022. No specific opening date has been set yet, only that the store is listed as "coming soon," according to the mall.

When it opens, the Amazon 4-Star store will be located between Armani Exchange and MAC in the PREIT-owned mall's Macy's wing.

Described as "a place where customers can discover products they will love," Amazon's 4-Star shops feature an assortment of the tech giant's best-selling items. Everything on sale is rated four stars and above, considered a top-seller or new and trending, according to the company.

Among the popular items that will be on sale include consumer electronics, kitchen and home products, toys, books and games. Customers can also pick up and return online orders, and Amazon Prime members can get online discounts for in-store purchases.

This will be Amazon's first 4-Star store location in the Philadelphia region. The company opened two brick-and-mortar outlets in North Jersey last year.

Amazon currently has 33 4-Star stores in 17 states, which does not yet include Pennsylvania. The company has plans to expand its retail shops to 43 stores in 21 states.

The arrival of an Amazon 4-Star store to South Jersey comes as the company continues to expand its retail offerings around Philadelphia.

The company currently has an Amazon Fresh grocery store at the Creekview Center in Warrington, Bucks County. Another one of its tech-savvy, low-cost grocery stores is coming soon to the Brookwood Shopping Center in Bensalem, but an official opening date has not been set yet.

Amazon recently applied for a Pennsylvania liquor license for a space located at the Red Lion Plaza on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly, fueling speculation about the city possibly getting its first Amazon Fresh grocery store.

There's also been speculation of an Amazon Fresh grocery store planned for the redevelopment of a shopping center in Northern Liberties at the corner of Fifth and Spring Garden streets.

