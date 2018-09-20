More Culture:

September 20, 2018

Amazon announces a $60 microwave that you control with Alexa

In case using electromagnetic radiation to cook food wasn't futuristic enough

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Food & Drink
Alexa Microwave Amazon/for PhillyVoice

Surprise: the Amazon microwave looks like a microwave.

Amazon’s army of internet-connected devices took another step toward your kitchen Thursday: the company announced a new microwave oven you can control with Alexa commands.

The oven itself is not fully running the Alexa software, and it’s recommended you pair the microwave with another Alexa device. But once you do, you’ll be able to program “quick-cook voice presets” to thaw your frozen food items with even greater ease.

And if Alexa pairing isn’t enough Amazon in one device, don’t fret: the company is also embedding an Amazon Dash button — those buttons you can station around your house to automatically re-purchase supplies through Amazon Prime — for re-ordering popcorn when your pantry is low.

One might ask, “Who needs a voice-controlled microwave?” Well, Amazon is likely betting on its huge Alexa user base: a report earlier this year estimated 39 million people already own a smart speaker.

The AmazonBasics microwave goes on sale November 14, just in time to automate Thanksgiving. You can pre-order it now

It's unclear whether the theme song from "The Jetsons" begins to play when you plug in the device in for the first time.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Food & Drink Philadelphia Why Microwaves Alexa Kitchens Amazon

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'We don’t have a Super Bowl hangover'
092018_Eagles-Jenkins_usat

Nature

Photographer captures rare, supernumerary rainbow over Jersey Shore
Rainbow stock

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Sixers explore a deal for Wolves forward Jimmy Butler?
0708_Jimmy_Butler_USAT

Laws

Penn student's op-ed makes case for legalizing prostitution in Pennsylvania
Red Light DIstrict

Crowdfunding

How New Jersey's latest viral GoFundMe made sure the money will end up where it belongs
Jordan Uhl GoFundMe

Senior Health

Penn Medicine doctor's 5K raises thousands each year to benefit Alzheimer's research
Dr._Patrick_Brennan_Penn_Medicine

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.