More News:

July 20, 2018

Now you can get beers delivered to your seat at Phillies games by just sending a text

The test program will last for 10 home games

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Philadelphia Phillies
Citizens Bank Park Visit Philly /for PhillyVoice

Citizens Bank Park

You can order a drink starting this weekend at Citizens Bank Park without having to even download a new app, let alone get out of your seat. 

The Phillies and Aramark, the team's longtime food and beverage provider, announced on Friday that fans sitting in designated locations around the park can order beverages through their iPhone's Messages app to have beer and water delivered right to their seats. 

It looks like there are three stipulations to using this method: you have to be an iPhone owner, sitting in one of these designated seat sections, and using Apple Pay.

To order, all you have to do is open your iPhone camera and take a photo of a QR code that will be on the seat back in front of you. Then, just follow the instructions on the Messages text screen, and pay using Apple Pay.

“We look forward to joining Aramark in testing this mobile delivery service, an innovative use of Apple Business Chat that further enhances the food and beverage experience at Citizens Bank Park,” said David Buck, Phillies executive vice president. “With this new pilot program, food ordering and delivery is as easy as a text message, and we are excited to be the first sports facility in the country to try out this new technology.”

It's called brew2you, and it's making its debut this weekend.

The experiment will be conducted for 10 home games, starting with the Phillies' 3-game series against the San Diego Padres, and will finish on Aug. 5 against the Miami Marlins.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Philadelphia Phillies Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' next starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.