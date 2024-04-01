American Airlines plane clips parked aircraft while departing Philly airport

April 01, 2024
The wing of an American Airlines plane made contact with a parked plane next to it while leaving a gate at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Flight 847 from Philadelphia to Charlotte was fully boarded and pushing back from its gate to prepare for takeoff when one of its wings clipped the other aircraft.
After the planes touched, all passengers and crew were removed from the flight and both planes were taken out of service to be inspected, an American Airlines spokesperson said. An alternate plane was brought in to make the flight to Charlotte, where it arrived shortly after 4 p.m. — about four hours later than scheduled.
"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused," the airline spokesperson said.