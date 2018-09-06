American Idol auditions are happening in Franklin Square on Thursday, and PPD Captain Sekou Kinebrew tried out

It's a busy day in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew took to Twitter on Thursday morning to warn Philadelphians that traffic may be congested today — in part from the festivities surrounding the Eagle's home-opener — and from the American Idol auditions held in Franklin Square.

Along with his warnings about public safety during travel and staying hydrated during all of the goings on today, Kinebrew gave his own Idol audition, too.

He starts singing "I Wish It Would Rain" from The Temptations, "Sunshine, blue skies, please go away, my girl has found another and gone away ..."

His rendition isn't terrible, but here's how it's supposed to sound.

You can hear someone in the video cut him off with a "That's enough," and "That's gonna be a no from me, dawg."

Maybe next year, captain.

