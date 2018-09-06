It's game day, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are feeling the hype on social media

September 06, 2018
I'm not sure why you wouldn't already know this, but the Eagles kick off the new season with a home-opener against conference foe the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night at the Linc.
The team is obviously coming off its Super Bowl win, but they've been branding themselves on and off the field with a "new beginnings" mindset this season — not looking back, but ready to take home another trophy.
But the champion spirit has certainly encouraged a newfound confidence for the team and the city. And we should revel in that. Let's enjoy it for one more game (or season), at least.
Already this morning, SEPTA, Mayor Jim Kenney, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Neghandi, have thrown gas on Eagles fans' metaphorical (and sometimes literal) fires. And no doubt there's more to come before the game is over.
So here's our roundup of all the hype going down on social media today to get you in the mood.
WAT TIME DA EAGLES GAME COME ON!!!!— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 26, 2010
This is only the beginning.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NX97oEjDvw— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2018
…watch out @AtlantaFalcons. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/hMtqZRqJz2— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) September 6, 2018
All classes should be canceled I can’t even focus. #FlyEaglesFly— McCann (@DylanMcCann8) September 6, 2018
Game Faces. #FlyEaglesFly #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/fOgjSGLqTD— Dan Mallon (@MallonDan) September 6, 2018
Don’t ask me to do anything today because the MFing Birds are on tonight #FlyEaglesFly— TheRealMikeHoncho (@JackBland52032) September 6, 2018
WOOOOOOOOO— bill (@AvatarJohnson) September 6, 2018
Gotta love the new dunkin cups #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/q3m8LXj7qh
Good morning & Go Birds. 🦅#FlyEaglesFly— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 6, 2018
Temps forecast in 90’s today in Philly. Coming to the NFL Experience at Penn’s Landing? Stay hydrated. Bring 1 factory sealed bottle of water or 1 empty, reusable plastic water bottle to fill inside. Don’t forget: Keep your cool, take breaks from sun #Kickoff2018 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bPKJ72bYNU— Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) September 6, 2018
It is GAME DAY here at 6abc! @duciswild #bleedgreen #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hOdFXrsykV— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 6, 2018
Gates are officially OPEN at the Great Plaza at @penns_landing for the @NFL #Kickoff2018 experience! Don't miss a minute stuck in traffic - get there on #SEPTA: https://t.co/MVBIRgQZv6! #ISEPTAPHILLY #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mrSqHeCwN3— ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) September 6, 2018
Let’s go #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/VJjg275TmU— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 6, 2018
Still enjoying the Super Bowl Hangover.. and that's ok.. Eagles fans have waited their entire life to enjoy the last year.. soak up tonight.. My expectations for this season are 10 wins.. slow start and get healthy as the season goes on.. make a deep playoff run.. #FlyEaglesFly— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) September 6, 2018
IT'S GAME DAY BEETCH!!! #FlyEaglesFly— Jay from Smart Tech (@bruthafrank) September 6, 2018
DEFENDING SUPER BOWL CHAMPS SZN pic.twitter.com/xAC6FKreAo
Size matters 😏#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7guZ9cFrxp— EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) September 6, 2018
Nick Foles says he doesn’t think he will watch much of the Super Bowl banner unveiling tonight— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 6, 2018
“I don’t want to take my mind there. It’s a new season. It’s one of the greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history. But we are so focused on the game”#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KuKyoBLaDH
When you are known as having the largest outdoor art gallery in the world with the best fans in the world, it's only fitting you combine the two. The Philly Special as a mural! ❤ #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UP1w9WzobO— Philly City Rep (@PhillyCityRep) September 5, 2018
