It's game day, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are feeling the hype on social media

I'm not sure why you wouldn't already know this, but the Eagles kick off the new season with a home-opener against conference foe the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night at the Linc.

The team is obviously coming off its Super Bowl win, but they've been branding themselves on and off the field with a "new beginnings" mindset this season — not looking back, but ready to take home another trophy.

But the champion spirit has certainly encouraged a newfound confidence for the team and the city. And we should revel in that. Let's enjoy it for one more game (or season), at least.

Already this morning, SEPTA, Mayor Jim Kenney, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Neghandi, have thrown gas on Eagles fans' metaphorical (and sometimes literal) fires. And no doubt there's more to come before the game is over.

So here's our roundup of all the hype going down on social media today to get you in the mood.





See also: Dunkin' Donuts accidentally sent Eagles World Champion cups to stores in Massachusetts

