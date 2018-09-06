More News:

September 06, 2018

It's game day, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are feeling the hype on social media

#FlyEaglesFly

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Eagles
090518EaglesFans Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will unfurl their Super Bowl banner on Thursday night at the Linc.

I'm not sure why you wouldn't already know this, but the Eagles kick off the new season with a home-opener against conference foe the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night at the Linc. 

The team is obviously coming off its Super Bowl win, but they've been branding themselves on and off the field with a "new beginnings" mindset this season — not looking back, but ready to take home another trophy. 

But the champion spirit has certainly encouraged a newfound confidence for the team and the city. And we should revel in that. Let's enjoy it for one more game (or season), at least. 

RELATED: Eagles release hype video ahead of season opener against Falcons | Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch | Report: Nick Foles to start Week 1 vs. Falcons

Already this morning, SEPTA, Mayor Jim Kenney, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Neghandi, have thrown gas on Eagles fans' metaphorical (and sometimes literal) fires. And no doubt there's more to come before the game is over.

So here's our roundup of all the hype going down on social media today to get you in the mood. 


See also: Dunkin' Donuts accidentally sent Eagles World Champion cups to stores in Massachusetts

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Eagles Philadelphia GameDay

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

Celebrities

Vanilla Ice was on that quarantined plane at JFK Airport from Dubai
3_vanillaice1.jpg

Courts

Couple who raised $400,000 for homeless vet tries to plead Fifth Amendment
Kate McClure Johnny

Eagles

Brian Dawkins surprises fans with Center City meet-and-greet ahead of season opener
Carroll - Brian Dawkins at Verizon Wireless

Illness

Stop eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Honey smacks salmonella

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.