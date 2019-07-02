More News:

July 02, 2019

American pride is at an all-time low, poll finds

According to Gallup's survey from June 3-16, less than a majority of citizens are "extremely proud" of U.S.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Fourth of July
Carroll - American Flag Mural Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A mural by Meg Saligman on N. Delaware Ave. in Philadelphia.

Just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Gallup released a poll that shows a declining percentage of Americans are proud of the U.S.

Gallup said its June survey hit the lowest point in U.S. pride since Gallup's first measurement in 2001, post-911. Americans are particularly less proud in regards to the American political and welfare systems.

While 70% of adults overall said they are proud to be Americans, less than 45% responded they are "extremely" proud — the second consecutive year that the reading was below a majority.

In the June poll, Gallup used categories like scientific achievements, military, and diversity to break down individual feelings of pride in Americans. 

Here are the categories and percentages of Americans that are proud of those systems. 

  1. Scientific achievements — 91%
  2. U.S. military — 89%
  3. Culture and arts — 85%
  4. Economic achievements — 75%
  5. Sporting achievements — 73%
  6. Diversity in race, ethnic background and religion — 72%
  7. Health and welfare system — 37%
  8. Political system — 32%

Gallup said American pride has been steadily decreasing over time, however from June 3-16, the poll measured its lowest point to date.

Other takeaways from the poll's results:

 Democrats, on average, still lag behind Republicans in expressing their pride in the U.S.
 Among Democrats, 22% polled said they are extremely proud of the U.S.
 Among Republicans, 76% say they are extremely proud — 10 points below the high recorded in 2003.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Fourth of July Philadelphia Democrats Americans Republicans Report

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with $2.2 million in cap space
Al-Horford_070219_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft?
070119MarcusSimms

Addiction

Docu-series 'Intervention' features opioid addiction in Philadelphia in coming season
intervention opioid addiction philadelphia

Beaches

Wildwood Crest beach closed to public after wastewater treatment malfunction
Wildwood Crest Beach

Street Art

Two Philly artists set up a 'Queer Eye' scavenger hunt
0701_Queer Eye Scavenger Hunt

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved