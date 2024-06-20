Amtrak, NJ Transit service suspended amid power outage, fire near New York City

Some Philadelphia trains traveling from 30th Street Station to New York and Connecticut have been suspended until further notice.

Amtrak announced Thursday afternoon that a circuit breaker malfunction had shut down power on tracks between New York Penn and Newark Union stations. As a result, all trains operating between 30th Street and New Haven Union stations are temporarily suspended.

NJ Transit service has also been impacted, due to Amtrak's issues, as well as a brush fire "in the vicinity of County Rd." according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. All rail service in and out of New York Penn Station has been suspended for the time being.

