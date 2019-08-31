Analysis of the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after final cuts

August 31, 2019
After roughly six weeks of training camp and the preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have trimmed their roster to 53 players. The survivors are listed below, with analysis:
After Clayton Thorson's rough training camp and preseason, the Eagles couldn't justify keeping four quarterbacks. They'll try to bring Thorson back on the practice squad.
No surprises here. The Eagles finally moved on from Wendell Smallwood, as well as Josh Adams. I suspect they'll try to add Adams and/or Boston Scott to the practice squad.
As expected, Hollins sticks on the roster over Greg Ward and Marken Michel.
Here's the one that everyone got wrong. After Richard Rodgers injured his foot, we all assumed Josh Perkins would make the final 53. Nope. Tight end is now the most obvious position where Howie Roseman will look to add another player from the outside.
In a surpise move (to me, anyway), Herbig made the team. In a less than surprising move, Stefen Wisniewski did not. He'll likely land elsewhere as a backup interior lineman.
It was thought that the Eagles might find a way to conjure up an injury for Miller and treat his rookie year like a redshirt season. Instead, he's on the team.
I'm very surprised that the team cut Treyvon Hester, and he, in my opinion, is easily the best candidate to get claimed by some other team.
Edwards' late preseason push earned him a roster spot. He's the first undrafted linebacker to made the 53-man roster at initial cutdowns during the Doug Pederson era.
No surprises here. LeBlanc may go on IR-DFR on Tuesday.
I knew I was going to get screwed by Rudy Ford. Anyway, the Eagles go heavy at safety, partly for special teams purposes.
Aaaaaand, of course, the specialists were all running unopposed.
