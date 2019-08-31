Analysis of the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after final cuts

After roughly six weeks of training camp and the preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have trimmed their roster to 53 players. The survivors are listed below, with analysis:

Quarterback (3): Carson Wentz, Josh McCown, Nate Sudfeld

After Clayton Thorson's rough training camp and preseason, the Eagles couldn't justify keeping four quarterbacks. They'll try to bring Thorson back on the practice squad.

Running back (4): Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement

No surprises here. The Eagles finally moved on from Wendell Smallwood, as well as Josh Adams. I suspect they'll try to add Adams and/or Boston Scott to the practice squad.

Wide receiver (5): Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins

As expected, Hollins sticks on the roster over Greg Ward and Marken Michel.

Tight end (2): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

Here's the one that everyone got wrong. After Richard Rodgers injured his foot, we all assumed Josh Perkins would make the final 53. Nope. Tight end is now the most obvious position where Howie Roseman will look to add another player from the outside.

Offensive line (10): Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Andre Dillard, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig

In a surpise move (to me, anyway), Herbig made the team. In a less than surprising move, Stefen Wisniewski did not. He'll likely land elsewhere as a backup interior lineman.

Defensive end (6): Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Daeshon Hall, Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller

It was thought that the Eagles might find a way to conjure up an injury for Miller and treat his rookie year like a redshirt season. Instead, he's on the team.

Defensive tackle (4): Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Timmy Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway

I'm very surprised that the team cut Treyvon Hester, and he, in my opinion, is easily the best candidate to get claimed by some other team.

Linebacker (6): Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Zach Brown, Nate Gerry, L.J. Fort, T.J. Edwards

Edwards' late preseason push earned him a roster spot. He's the first undrafted linebacker to made the 53-man roster at initial cutdowns during the Doug Pederson era.

Cornerback (5): Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Cre'Von LeBlanc

No surprises here. LeBlanc may go on IR-DFR on Tuesday.

Safety (5): Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Andrew Sendejo, Johnathan Cyprien, Rudy Ford

I knew I was going to get screwed by Rudy Ford. Anyway, the Eagles go heavy at safety, partly for special teams purposes.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato

Aaaaaand, of course, the specialists were all running unopposed.

PUP

• CB Jalen Mills

Season-ending IR

• Joe Ostman



• Richard Rodgers



• Charles Johnson

