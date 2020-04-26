More Sports:

April 26, 2020

Analyzing the Eagles' 2020 undrafted free agent class

By Jimmy Kempski
Baylor CB Grayland Arnold picked off Eagles second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles made 10 draft picks. After it was over, they signed 12 additional undrafted free agents. 

The chart below shows a snapshot of those players, and their grades from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, as well as their projected round from before the draft on NFLDraftScout.com:

 PlayerZierlein NFLDraftScout.com 
Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State 5.86 
 Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor5.65 7-HPFA 
 Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati5.64 
 Dante Olson, LB, Montana5.50 
Elijah Riley, S, Army No grade 7-HPFA 
Noah Togiai, TE, Oregon State No grade 7-HPFA 
 Adrian Killins, RB, UCFNo grade HPFA 
 Michael Jacquet, CB, LouisianaNo grade FA 
Luke Juriga, C, Western Michigan No grade FA 
Julian Good-Jones, OG, Iowa State No grade FA 
 Manasseh Bailey, WR, Morgan StateNo grade FA 
Prince Smith, CB, New Hampshire No grade No grade 


This undrafted free agent group isn't quite as strong as some previous years. Perhaps that is due to the fact that the Eagles made 10 picks in this draft. 

We'll (maybe) get a better look at these guys during training camp, but for now, let's just look at the top six players (in my opinion) in this class, individually: 

Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor (5'9, 186)

Arnold had six INTs in 2019, most of which were in big games, and he offers some added value as a punt returner. He has a fun highlight reel.

Arnold fits the "positionless" profile the Eagles are looking for in their defensive backs, as he projects to slot corner or safety in the pros.

Michael Warren, RB, Cincinnati (5'9, 226)

Warren is a between-the-tackles bowling ball, who could be a complementary power back to the more explosive Miles Sanders and the shifty Boston Scott. He runs with power, but he also does a nice job picking his way through traffic with quick, choppy stops. A look: 

Over the last two seasons, Warren has rushed for over 2500 yards, though on a low yards per carry average, mostly due to poor O-line play.

 Michael WarrenRush Yard YPC TD 
2017 54 324 6.0 
2018 244 1329 5.4 19 
2019 261 1265 4.8 14 


The Eagles have gotten good production from undrafted running backs in the Doug Pederson - Duce Staley era, and Warren will have a legit chance of making the team.

Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State (6'4, 308)

As a redshirt senior in 2019, Williams had 48 tackles (7.5 for loss), 5 sacks, and forced fumble. He does not offer plus athleticism. Some highlights:

Williams will battle it out with guys like Bruce Hector, Anthony Rush, and Albert Huggins for a back of the roster spot, or the practice squad.

Dante Olson, LB, Wyoming (6'2, 237)

Olson was the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner, which is given to the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS. He was a tackling machine at Wyoming the last two seasons. 

 Dante OlsonTackles Sacks INT FF-FR 
 201629 0-0 
 201738 0-0 
 2018151 3-0 
 2019179 3.5 2-1 


Of concern would be the 4.88 40 he ran at the Combine, though his other explosive measurables are good.

A look:

It's going to be difficult for Olson to stick in the modern NFL with 4.88 speed, but he has the right temperament, and should bring out some competition.

Luke Juriga, C, Western Michigan (6'3, 298)

Notable because he landed a nice UDFA payday.

Elijah Riley, S, Army (6'0, 205)

Riley filled up the stat sheet his senior season at Army, racking up 79 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, and 6 pass breakups.

Adrian Killins, RB, UCF (5'8, 164)

Little guy, some receiving chops, return ability, and speed.

Killins probably has little chance of cracking the roster, but he'll be fun to watch in camp.

