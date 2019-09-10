More News:

September 10, 2019

Apple unveils iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro with camera improvements and new colors

The latest iterations of the smartphone look basically like the iPhone XS, but have vastly improved features

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Apple officially announced its newest smartphone, the iPhone 11, on Tuesday at its annual September keynote event in California.

Apple officially announced its newest smartphones – the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro – on Tuesday at its annual September keynote event in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 11 brings a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, and a dual-camera system which features a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The iPhone 11 starts at $699.

The iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, break naming conventions for Apple and bring a three-camera system into the fold. The Pro has a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, while the Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina display.

The Pro and Pro Max also feature the first-ever green finish for an iPhone, called midnight green. The Pro begins at $999, and the Pro Max begins at $1,099. 

All the phones begin shipping Sept. 20.

These new phones were largely expected, as hordes of rumors building up to Tuesday's event seemed to indicate the company would be focusing on camera improvements with its newest batch of smartphones. The phone's design, outside of the new color options, remains the same.

Other products were also detailed at the event. The seventh-generation iPad has a 10.2-inch retina display, and starts at $329. The fifth series Apple Watch features a new always-on display with 18 hours of battery life, and starts at $399.

Apple also officially announced Sept. 19 will be the launch date for its subscription gaming service, Apple Arcade, and officially announced Nov. 1 as the launch date for its Apple TV+ plus service.

Adam Hermann
