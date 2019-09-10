Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year

Each fall, hundreds of people head to Center City for Restaurant Week, but there's another reason to make plans in downtown Philadelphia this September.

On Saturday, Sept. 28 – the day after Restaurant Week ends – Center City businesses will offer promotions, VIP experiences, in-store happy hours and free gifts with purchase.

Below are five can't-miss promotions during Shop Center City Saturday, back for a second year.

Rikumo (1216 Walnut St.)

Visit Rikumo, a Japanese boutique, to enjoy refreshments and a one-day-only sale on an assortment of store favorites.

Shakespeare & Co. ( 1632 Walnut St.)

Spend $50 or more at the independent bookseller and receive a free personalized book printed from the Espresso Book Machine.

DAPR Grooming Parlour (125 S. 18th St., 2nd Floor)

Enjoy a complimentary beverage and 20 percent off all DAPR retail products.

Paper on Pine (115 S. 13th St.)

Shop Philadelphia-themed stationery and gifts, and receive a free gift with a purchase of $25 or more.



DFTI Boutique (2026 Chestnut St.)

The trendy boutique featuring a curated selection of women's clothing is offering 10 percent off the entire store and a chance to win $100 with purchase.

Other businesses participating include Ritual Shoppe, Duross & Langel, South Moon Under, Crimson Hair Studio, Skirt, Shibe Vintage Sports, Joan Shepp and more. All of the specials can be viewed here.

Saturday, Sept. 28

