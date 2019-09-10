More Events:

September 10, 2019

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year

Boutiques, salons and other businesses will offer special promotions on Sept. 28

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Center City
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rikumo, a Japanese boutique, is participating in Shop Center City Saturday. Businesses will offer promotions, VIP experiences, in-store happy hours and free gifts with purchase.

Each fall, hundreds of people head to Center City for Restaurant Week, but there's another reason to make plans in downtown Philadelphia this September.

On Saturday, Sept. 28 – the day after Restaurant Week ends – Center City businesses will offer promotions, VIP experiences, in-store happy hours and free gifts with purchase.

RELATED: Art auction at Cherry Street Pier will benefit Make-A-Wish Philadelphia | Schedule for Clover Market's 2019 fall season announced | Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time

Below are five can't-miss promotions during Shop Center City Saturday, back for a second year.

Rikumo (1216 Walnut St.)

Visit Rikumo, a Japanese boutique, to enjoy refreshments and a one-day-only sale on an assortment of store favorites.

Shakespeare & Co. (1632 Walnut St.)

Spend $50 or more at the independent bookseller and receive a free personalized book printed from the Espresso Book Machine.

DAPR Grooming Parlour (125 S. 18th St., 2nd Floor)

Enjoy a complimentary beverage and 20 percent off all DAPR retail products.

Paper on Pine (115 S. 13th St.)

Shop Philadelphia-themed stationery and gifts, and receive a free gift with a purchase of $25 or more.

DFTI Boutique (2026 Chestnut St.)

The trendy boutique featuring a curated selection of women's clothing is offering 10 percent off the entire store and a chance to win $100 with purchase.

Other businesses participating include Ritual Shoppe, Duross & Langel, South Moon Under, Crimson Hair Studio, Skirt, Shibe Vintage Sports, Joan Shepp and more. All of the specials can be viewed here.

Shop Center City Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 28

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Center City Philadelphia Local Businesses

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved