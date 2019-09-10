Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year

September 10, 2019
Each fall, hundreds of people head to Center City for Restaurant Week, but there's another reason to make plans in downtown Philadelphia this September.
On Saturday, Sept. 28 – the day after Restaurant Week ends – Center City businesses will offer promotions, VIP experiences, in-store happy hours and free gifts with purchase.
Below are five can't-miss promotions during Shop Center City Saturday, back for a second year.
Visit Rikumo, a Japanese boutique, to enjoy refreshments and a one-day-only sale on an assortment of store favorites.
Spend $50 or more at the independent bookseller and receive a free personalized book printed from the Espresso Book Machine.
Enjoy a complimentary beverage and 20 percent off all DAPR retail products.
Shop Philadelphia-themed stationery and gifts, and receive a free gift with a purchase of $25 or more.
The trendy boutique featuring a curated selection of women's clothing is offering 10 percent off the entire store and a chance to win $100 with purchase.
Other businesses participating include Ritual Shoppe, Duross & Langel, South Moon Under, Crimson Hair Studio, Skirt, Shibe Vintage Sports, Joan Shepp and more. All of the specials can be viewed here.
Saturday, Sept. 28
