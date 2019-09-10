Art auction at Cherry Street Pier will benefit Make-A-Wish Philadelphia

Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley is hosting the Artful Wishes Art Auction at Cherry Street Pier on Thursday, Sept. 19.



Watercolors, oil paintings and more by local artists will be for sale, with all net proceeds of the event benefiting the local Make-A-Wish chapter. Since 2017, they have helped grant nearly 7,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses.

The goal of the upcoming event is to raise enough funds to grant at least two local wishes.



There will be a silent auction from 5 to 8:30 p.m., as well as a live auction from 7 to 9 p.m. hosted by Philadelphia sportscaster Neil Hartman.

The auctions are open to the public, but VIP tickets are also available for $50. Included is hors d'oeuvres, a glass of wine or beer, seating for the live auction, the bidding program and a bidding paddle. Only 500 VIP tickets will be sold.

Cherry Street Pier, located at the Delaware River waterfront, is a mixed-use public space with artist studios, an open-air garden and concessions. The space hosts a range of events, from farmers markets to parties.

Thursday, Sept. 19

5 p.m. | Free to attend; VIP tickets available for $50

Cherry Street Pier

121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



