Philly's Thirsty Dice owner to open Twenty One Pips game room, bar and restaurant in Ardmore

The owner of Thirsty Dice, a popular Fairmount bar and restaurant stocked with board games, is putting the final touches on a second business in Ardmore.

Twenty One Pips, named after the little dots on a six-sided die, will have its a grand opening Friday at 24 Cricket Ave. The business is a short distance from Suburban Square, Ardmore Music Hall and the Tired Hands Fermentaria Taproom.

"We are excited to join the Main Line community and help guests explore how easy and enjoyable it can be to connect while playing games and sharing a great meal," said Matt Hendricks, who opened Thirsty Dice in Philadelphia in 2018. "Twenty One Pips is a neighborhood spot to meet friends after work, enjoy cocktails or entertain your family while sipping on a great glass of wine and nibbling on locally sourced cheese and charcuterie – what could be better?"

The 5,000-square-foot space has seating for about 170 people and features game-themed artwork from local artists David Cuzick, Zach Bird and PhillyVoice contributor Natalie Hope McDonald, who created hand-drawn murals of Pac-Man ghosts and Monopoly pieces.

In addition to a vast collection of more than 600 classic and obscure board games, Twenty One Pips will have two vintage skeeball machines, a 3-D Atari Pong Table and a retro arcade video game library that can be used by up to four players at a time.

The menu will have a range of entrees, appetizers and small plates, from artisanal cheeses to flatbreads, fries, salads, burgers, chicken fingers and desserts. Drinks will draw inspiration from games and will include a selection of local favorites from Hatfield's Imprint Beer Co. and Lansdale's Boardroom Spirits.

Locally roasted coffee will be available from Philadelphia's Herman's Cafe.

A library pass with full access to all games at Twenty One Pips will cost $5 for two hours.

Hendricks was inspired to open Thirsty Dice after he and his wife visited Snakes and Lattes, a board game cafe with several locations in Toronto.

Operating hours at Twenty One Pips will be Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Grab-and-go coffee and pastries also will be available Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.